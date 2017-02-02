Girls swimming and diving: 5 things to watch for at sectionals

The two most important weeks of IHSAA girls swimming and diving begin Thursday afternoon as teams from around the state strive for best times and race for a top-8 spot to qualify for Saturday’s finals. Here are five other things to watch around the area throughout the weekend:

1. Carmel still No. 1

About as surprising as cold weather in winter, the No. 1 Greyhounds are heavy favorites to win this year’s state tournament and extend their national-record streak of consecutive state titles to 31.

Carmel has swimmers posting the state’s best times in nine of 11 events, excluding the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. Carmel junior Trude Rothrock is less than two-fifths of a second (:53.83) away from Crown Point’s Hannah Kukurugya state-best time (:53.44).

Meanwhile, Arizona State commit Emma Nordin holds at least a two-second edge at the top of both the 200 and 500 free. Sophomore Kelly Pash sits right behind her at No. 2 in the 200 free (despite being slower by more than two seconds) while also leading the state field in the 100 free — the event’s only swimmer to post a time under 50 seconds.

2. Without Claire Adams, Burchill’s path to backstroke title final clear

Two years in a row, Sammie Burchill touched the wall nearly two seconds behind Claire Adams, Carmel’s four-time state title winner in the 100-yard backstroke. Now, Adams is gone, which could mean the backstroke title is Burchill’s for the taking.

But it won’t be easy.

Burchill boasts the state’s best time in the 100 back (:54.01), but Zionsville’s Tessa Wrightson is just six-tenths of a second behind her at No. 2. Wright finished fourth in last year’s state finals race and more than a full second behind Burchill, but her times have dropped significantly throughout her junior season.

While a matchup between the two area backstrokers wouldn’t come until the state finals, the times both girls clock in sectionals could be a telling glimpse at who might take the title.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Calibri}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

“I know that our dual meet we had there with Carmel, they had a pretty good race with each other,” Zionsville coach Scott Kubly said. “We’ll see how it turns out.”

3. Lauryn Parrish eyeing state title for No. 4 Fishers

Going into state tournament, Fishers coach Jay Chambers wants his girls looking at each of these next two weekends four days at a time, with a goal of making sure everyone qualifies in the top eight for Saturday’s

Tigers senior Lauryn Parrish, whose sister is Hamilton Southeastern basketball star Sydney Parrish, sits about seven-tenths of a second off Carmel’s Kelly Pash in both the 100 and 200 freestyle — clocking :50.49 and 1:48.92, respectively, as personal bests.

“She’s one of the year-in, year-out, all four years that she’s been here, she’s been a contender for the state championship,” Chambers said. “We have the best swimming state in the United States for high school. The meet is fast and it’s deep, so those top 4 or 5 (spots) are pretty rare.”

4. Franklin swimming on the rise

While the north side is typically seen as the area’s home for swimming dominance, a south side school is quietly building its program into something that shakes up the norm.

No. 10 Franklin might not have the fleet of top-ranked swimmers Carmel touts heading into this year’s state tournament, but several talented swimmers have given the Grizzly Cubs a fighting chance. Leading the pack is sophomore Carla Gildersleeves, who boasts a diverse collection of quick times in the 200 free, 100 fly and 500 free.

Considering Franklin swimmers hold the top times in 10 of 11 events in their sectional, which pits them against teams such as No. 27 Indian Creek and No. 36 Center Grove, the Grizzly Cubs have good chances of being well represented in the state finals.

5. Young diving talent blooming at Hamilton Southeastern

She isn’t the top ranked in the state and still might be another year off from winning the state title, but Royals sophomore Halli Siwik could be one of the area’s best diving talents in this year’s state tournament.

Siwik, who ranks one spot above Zionsville senior Amy Plocharczyk in the state at No. 6, should be able to snag a top-four spot in the Fishers sectional and qualify for the diving regionals fairly easily, but that’s where things get tricky against some high-end talent from Homestead and Concordia.

Freshman Sarah Ballard, who has a few 1-2-3 sweeps this year, is also showing promise and ranks No. 11 heading into this year’s sectionals.

An Indianapolis-area diver has not won the individual diving title since Sarah Bacon (Cardinal Ritter) won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07.

Do not eat before swimming: Is this Indiana’s grossest food?