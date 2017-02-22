Girls teams advance in WIAA playoffs | Roundup

ASHWAUBENON – Thirteen players recorded points for the Ashwaubenon girls basketball team, which kept its season going by rolling past Marinette 67-44 on Tuesday in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 tournament.

Autum Schlader had a game-high 15 points for the Jaguars (16-7), while Megan Servais dropped 10 points and Peyton Wright had nine in the regional quarterfinal matchup.

For Marinette (5-18), Katelyn Kitzinger poured in 13 points and Jordan Miller tallied 10.

Marinette…13 31 – 44

Ashwaubenon…39 28 – 67

MARINETTE – Kitzinger 13, Miller 10, Sims 6, Schultz 4, Bebo 4, Pristelski 4, Suhs 3. 3-pt: Kitzinger 2, Miller 2, Sims 1. FT: 6-12. F: 17.

ASHWAUBENON – Schlader 15, Servais 10, Wright 9, Koch 6, Rolling 5, Kupsh 4, Appleton 4, Evrard 3, Lawaren 3, Whiters 2, James 2, Stromberg 2, VanLaanen 2. 3-pt: Schlader 3, Wright 1, Rolling 1. FT: 10-18. F: 15.

G.B. Southwest 57, Menasha 28

GREEN BAY – The Trojans controlled play from start to finish to advance to the regional semifinals.

Jaddan Simmons scored 18 points to lead Southwest (13-10) while Caitlyn Thiel chipped in with 14, including three 3’s.

The Bluejays (3-19) were led in scoring by Alyssa Roen and Alexa Yost, both scoring six points.

Menasha…17 11 – 28

G.B. Southwest…30 27 – 57

MENASHA – Siegel 5, Roen 6, Roesler 2, Yost 6, Bates 2, Perez 2, Hoekstra 5. 3-pt: Siegel 1, Yost 2. FT: 3-5. F: 22.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 18, Thiel 14, Thomas 2, Seals 7, Lawler 3, Bouche 10, Jackson 1, Pamanet 3. 3-pt: Thiel 3. FT: 21-37. F: 11.

DIVISION 1

G.B. Preble 75, Sheboygan South 39

GREEN BAY – Alysse Kott scored 28 of her game-high 33 in the first half to lead Preble to Friday’s regional semifinals.

The Hornets (6-17) got 12 more points from Kendall Renard and another 10 out of Mariah Stahl.

Izzy Barrington and Amy Pfile each fouled out for the Redwings (1-22).

Sheboygan South…27 12 – 39

Green Bay Preble…49 26 – 75

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 5, Luma 11, Barrington 7, Bridges 5, Marver 2, Pfile 9. 3-pt: none. FT: 14-17. F: 22. Fouled out: Barrington, Pfile.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 10, Beauchamp 1, Anderson 2, Molling 2, Winzenreid 2, Gersek 6, D King 2, Luther 2, L King 3, Kott 33, Renard 12. 3-pt: Kott 1. FT: 14-27. F: 20.

Manitowoc 66,

G.B. East 55

MANITOWOC – The Red Devils’ season came to an end with a road playoff loss.

Star Brantley dropped a game-high 23 points for East (2-20), including five 3-pointers. Tyah Hohn added 10 points for the Red Devils and Ariel Malvitz scored nine.

Jasmin Walters totaled 22 points for the Ships (5-18) and Ella Hecker chipped in 16.

G.B. East…19 36 – 55

Manitowoc…36 30 – 66

G.B. EAST – Hohn 10, Watzka 6, Brantley 23, Malvitz 9, Watts 5, Rehburg 2. 3-pt: Brantley 5, Malvitz 1. FT: 13-24. F: 22.

MANITOWOC – Parrish 3, Zimmer 3, Wrolson 14, Neff 2, Hecker 16, Hager 4, Bartow 2, Walters 22. 3-pt: Hecker 1. FT: 21-29. F: 21.

DIVISION 3

Denmark 55,

Chilton 33

DENMARK – The Vikings held the Tigers to a 18 percent field-goal shooting (8-for-43) in the Division 3 regional victory.

Ashley Leiterman scored a game-high 17 points and added eight rebounds for Denmark (11-12).

The Vikings got another 13 points out of Jayden Laurent.

Lauren Mortimer led Chilton (11-12) in scoring with 12 points, shooting 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Chilton…16 17 – 33

Denmark…24 31 – 55

CHILTON – Brickl 4, Schmitz 1, Mortimer 12, Schmitz 5, Brown 1, Moehn 8, Stiefvater 2. 3-pt: Schmitz 1. FT: 16-25. F: 15.

DENMARK – Hansen 5, Laurent 13, Miller 8, Sipple 5, Leiterman 17, Rish 2, Pennings 3, Groehler 2. 3-pt: Hansen 1, Miller 2, Sipple 1. FT: 11-17. F: 19.

Kewaunee 72,

New Holstein 36

KEWAUNEE – Brooke Geier poured in 25 points as the Storm cruised to the regional semifinals.

Sara Dax scored 15 points while Abby Baumgartner added 11 for Kewaunee (19-4), which led by 25 points at halftime over New Holstein (0-23).

New Holstein…17 19 – 36

Kewaunee…42 30 – 72

NEW HOLSTEIN – Hansen 4, Danes 2, Guelig 6, Halbach 6, Doherty 8, Schmitz 6, Ondrejka 4. 3-pt: Halbach 2. FT: 6-8. F: 18. Fouled out: Schmitz.

KEWAUNEE – Geier 25, Kudick 6, Barta 3, Olsen 7, Baumgartner 11, Dax 15, Tlachac 2, Metzler 3. 3-pt: Geier 1, Barta 1, Olsen 1. FT: 13-19. F: 9.

Oconto 59,

Oconto Falls 49

OCONTO – Alyson Nerenhausen and Jaysa Young each scored 10 points in the second half, as the host Blue Devils ralled past the Panthers to move on.

Young finished with 17 points while Nerenhausen had 14 to pace Oconto (12-11).

Kari Albrecht scored 11 points for Oconto Falls (3-20).

Oconto Falls…25 24 – 49

Oconto…24 35 – 59

OCONTO FALLS – Misco 1, Helmle 6, Brauer 4, Donart 6, Shallow 4, Pankratz 8, Huberty 3, Allen 5, Ka. Albrecht 11. 3-pt: Helmle 2, Donart 2, Allen 1, Kar. Albrecht 1. FT: 9-18. F: 21. Fouled out: Pankratz, Kar. Albrecht.

OCONTO – Jicha 5, L. Nerenhausen 2, Hornblad 3, A. Nerenhausen 14, Berth 9, Allen 9, Young 17. 3-pt: Hornblad 1, Young 17. FT: 16-26. F: 18.

Southern Door 57,

Two Rivers 48

BRUSSELS – Gabby Atkins and Megan Pavlik each scored 12 points, as Southern Door won the regional quarterfinal at home.

Meghan LaCrosse recorded 11 points for the Eagles (17-5), while Grace LeGrave had eight and Teyha Bertrand chipped in six.

Amayia Oakley registered a game-high 17 points for Two Rivers (4-18).

Two Rivers…19 29 – 48

Southern Door…29 28 – 57

TWO RIVERS – D. Henrickson 5, Oakley 17, Graff 6, Rehrauer 11, A. Henrickson 9. 3-pt: D. Henrickson 1, Oakley 3, Rehrauer 1, A. Henrickson 2. FT: 7-10. F: 13.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 4, Mallien 4, Atkins 12, LeGrave 8, Bertrand 6, Pavlik 12, LaCrosse 11. 3-pt: Pavlik 1. FT: 14-21. F: 6.

DIVISION 4

Bonduel 69, Wabeno/Laona 27

BONDUEL – Twelve different girls were able to score for the Bears in the dominant playoff win.

Hayley and Emily Sorenson combined to score 33 points for Bonduel (17-6), 20 coming from Hayley.

The Logrollers (8-15) got nine points from Annabelle Cleereman.

Wabeno/Laona…15 12 – 27

Bonduel…49 20 – 69

WABENO/LAONA – Cleereman 9, Novak 4, G Warmer 2, Tinsman 7, Johnson 3, M Warmer 2. 3-pt: Tinsman 1. FT: 12-17. F: 15.

BONDUEL – Collier 4, H Sorenson 20, E Sorenson 13, Reinke 6, Wudtke 2, Pedersen 6, Schnell 2, Berry 3, Guenther 2, Carpenter 5, LaBerge 2, Bohr 4. 3-pt: Reinke 1, Berry 1. FT: 5-12. F: 18.

Algoma 55, Wey.-Fremont 20

ALGOMA – The Wolves’ stifling defense led the way in a home playoff victory.

Algoma (10-13) held Weyauwega-Fremont (3-20) to 10 points each half.

Alli Spitzer totaled 11 points for the Wolves, while Makayla Guilette scored 10 and Mikayla Haack added seven.

Weyauwega-Fremont…10 10 – 20

Algoma…29 26 – 20

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT – Akey 8, Monty 4, Krause 8. 3-pt: Akey 2. FT: 2-5. F: 15.

ALGOMA – Haack 7, M. Guilette 10, Spitzer 11, Jossie 6, C. Guilette 6, Robinson 2, Nessinger 6, Slaby 2, Zimmerman 3, Vera Bachalini 2 3-pt: Haack 2, Spitzer 3, Jossie 2, C. Guilette 1, Zimmerman 1. FT: 6-14. F: 9.

Crivitz 57, Spencer 51

CRIVITZ – Chloe Gwiszynski scored 22 points as the host Wolverines held on to advance.

Taylor Bemis hit five 3’s and scoed 17 points for Crivitz (18-5). Lexi Baehr had 15 points for Spencer (8-15).

Spencer…18 33 – 51

Crivitz…29 28 – 57

SPENCER – Buss 10, Northup 4, Baehr 15, Endreas 12, Vircks 3, Becker 7. 3-pt: Buss 1, Baehr 3. FT: 15-21. F: 14.

CRIVITZ – Dyer 4, Johnsen 2, Bemis 17, Johnsen 2, Gwiszynski 22, Long 4, Vanlanen 2. 3-pt: Bemis 5, Gwiszynski 2. FT: 10-15. F: 17.

Edgar 65,

Menominee Ind. 40

EDGAR – The Eagles fell on the road to end their season.

Faith Munson tallied 11 points for Menominee (8-15), while Alyssa Corn scored 10 and Kendra Webster added 11.

For Edgar (14-9), Rachel Heiden recorded 19 points and Macey Wirkus had 16.

Menominee Ind.…13 27 – 40

Edgar…33 32 – 65

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Munson 11, Corn 10, Webster 7, Wayka 1, Waupoose 4, Chevalier 2, Martin 1, Wilber 2, Lyons 1. 3-pt: Webster 1. FT: 5-14. F: 19.

EDGAR – Heiden 19, Wirkus 16, Butt 9, Lapak 7, McKebben 4, Schneerburger 4, Holsly 2, Brewster 2, Hackel 2. 3-pt: Heiden 1. FT: 14-27. F: 17.

DIVISION 5

Niagara 45,

Oneida Nation 36

NIAGARA – Jasmine Racine and Sarah Nawn each scored 12 points as the host Badgers moved on to the regional semifinal round.

Niagara (14-9) led just 14-11 at halftime but held on.

Yehli Rodriguez scored 18 points for Oneida (5-18).

Oneida Nation…11 25 – 36

Niagara…14 31 – 45

ONEIDA NATION – Barber 5, Rodriguez 18, Lee 5, Killspotted 8. FT: 10-16. F: 21. Fouled out: Killspotted.

NIAGARA – Racine 12, Nawn 12, Tushoski 4, West 4, Schwedersky 4, A. Gill 2, C. Gill 5, Hannah 2. 3-pt: Racine 1, Nawn 2. FT: 14-26. F: 18.

Gillett 61, Florence 23

GILLETT – Taylor Yonker poured in 21 points as Gillett cruised to the playoff victory.

Yonker connected on five 3-pointers for Gillett (14-9), while Willow Pecha scored 10 points and Victoria Loberger added seven.

Kamryn Long, Faith Sorlie and Erin Balthazor each tallied six points for the Tigers.

Jenna Springer led Florence (3-18), scoring nine points.

Florence…12 11 – 23

Gillett…35 26 – 61

FLORENCE – Vassar 4, Je. Springer 9, Jo. Springer 4, Selden 6.3-pt: Je. Springer 1. FT: 4-9. F: 9.

GILLETT – Young 3, Britton 2, Long 6, Sorlie 6, Yonker 21, Balthazor 6, Pecha 10, Loberger 7. 3-pt: Yonker 5, Young 1, Pecha 2. FT: 5-6. F: 15.

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Regional Semifinals

Friday

Division 1

Waukesha South (9-13) at Bay Port (16-6)

G.B. Preble (6-17) at De Pere (20-2)

Division 2

Kaukauna (3-20) at West De Pere (20-1)

Notre Dame (14-8) at Pulaski (11-11)

Ashwaubenon (16-7) at Seymour (17-5)

G.B. Southwest (13-10) at Luxemburg-Casco (19-3)

Shawano (10-13) at New London (13-9)

Division 3

Xavier (9-13) at Peshtigo (19-3)

Denmark (11-12) at Wrightstown (19-3)

Oconto (12-11) at Freedom (18-4)

Kiel (18-5) at Southern Door (17-5)

Oostburg (17-6) at Kewaunee (19-4)

Division 4

Bonduel (17-6) at Stratford (16-7)

Crivitz (18-5) at Marathon (18-3)

Gibraltar (16-7) at Shiocton (14-8)

Algoma (10-13) at Reedsville (14-8)

Division 5

Suring (10-12) at Wausaukee (18-3)

Gillett (14-9) at NEW Lutheran (12-10)

Niagara (14-9) at Three Lakes (16-7)