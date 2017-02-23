Girls Top 60 selected by Hoosier Basketball Magazine

Hoosier Basketball Magazine revealed its list for the Top 60 Senior Workout for girls basketball.

Two sessions of the Top 60 will take place on March 5 at Heritage Christian. Seven-time state championship coach Rick Risinger of Heritage Christian will direct both sessions, along with Sarah Black (Union City), Brad Burden (Providence), Tom Downard (Cardinal Ritter), Rodney Fisher (Gary West) and Gary Teel (Argos).

Admission to the workout is $8. Players from northern and southern Indiana will participate in the first workout from 1-3 p.m. The second session, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., will be made up of players from central Indiana.

Here is the list:

Jayda Andrews, Kokomo

Chyna Anthony, New Albany

Paige Barrett, Scottsburg

Riley Blackwell, Plainfield

Kayla Casteel, Plainfield

Katrina Christian, Crothersville

Makayla Collier, Cascade

Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider

Sidney Crowe, Whiteland

Brianna Cumberland, Whitko

Lauren Curley, Terre Haute North

Abby Downard, Cardinal Ritter

Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)

Courtney Dunlap, Argos

Dana Evans, Gary West

Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central

Jazmyne Geist, Homestead

Dayton Groninger, Warsaw

Imani Guy, Columbus North

Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson

Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights

DaShawna Harper, Heritage Christian

Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central

Keyla Hines, Franklin Central

Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North

Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville

Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North

Brooke James, Princeton

Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia

Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph

Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern

Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial

Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead

Rachel McLimore, Zionsville

Audrey Minix, North White

Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg

Kami Owens, Austin

Madisen Parker, Homestead

Mary Parkman, Westville

Stacy Payton, Northview

Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North

Claire Rauck, Providence

Courtney Raymer, Triton Central

Aly Reiff, Whitko

Zion Sanders, Evansville Central

Paige Saylor, Roncalli

Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley

Carli Skinner, Cowan

Taylor Steele, Highland

Kyannah Stull, Glenn

Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph

Ajanae’ Thomas, North Central

Allison Utterback, Center Grove

Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury

Raegan Walther, Kankakee Valley

Brittany Welch, Sheridan

Diamond Williams, Ben Davis

Jaelencia Williams, Southport

Macee Williams, Fountain Central

Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora)

Courtney Wise, Union City

Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central

Amanda Worland, Mooresville

Jasmine Wright, Merrillville

Selected but unable to attend: Errin Hodges, Evansville Central; Lindsy Kline, Penn; Syndey Taylor, Crown Point; Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central