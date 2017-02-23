Girls Top 60 selected by Hoosier Basketball Magazine

Hoosier Basketball Magazine revealed its list for the Top 60 Senior Workout for girls basketball.
Two sessions of the Top 60 will take place on March 5 at Heritage Christian. Seven-time state championship coach Rick Risinger of Heritage Christian will direct both sessions, along with Sarah Black (Union City), Brad Burden (Providence), Tom Downard (Cardinal Ritter), Rodney Fisher (Gary West) and Gary Teel (Argos).
Admission to the workout is $8. Players from northern and southern Indiana will participate in the first workout from 1-3 p.m. The second session, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., will be made up of players from central Indiana.
Here is the list:
Jayda Andrews, Kokomo
Chyna Anthony, New Albany
Paige Barrett, Scottsburg
Riley Blackwell, Plainfield
Kayla Casteel, Plainfield
Katrina Christian, Crothersville
Makayla Collier, Cascade
Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider
Sidney Crowe, Whiteland
Brianna Cumberland, Whitko
Lauren Curley, Terre Haute North
Abby Downard, Cardinal Ritter
Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)
Courtney Dunlap, Argos
Dana Evans, Gary West
Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central
Jazmyne Geist, Homestead
Dayton Groninger, Warsaw
Imani Guy, Columbus North
Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson
Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights
DaShawna Harper, Heritage Christian
Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central
Keyla Hines, Franklin Central
Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North
Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville
Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North
Brooke James, Princeton
Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia
Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph
Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern
Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial
Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead
Rachel McLimore, Zionsville
Audrey Minix, North White
Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg
Kami Owens, Austin
Madisen Parker, Homestead
Mary Parkman, Westville
Stacy Payton, Northview
Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North
Claire Rauck, Providence
Courtney Raymer, Triton Central
Aly Reiff, Whitko
Zion Sanders, Evansville Central
Paige Saylor, Roncalli
Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley
Carli Skinner, Cowan
Taylor Steele, Highland
Kyannah Stull, Glenn
Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph
Ajanae’ Thomas, North Central
Allison Utterback, Center Grove
Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury
Raegan Walther, Kankakee Valley
Brittany Welch, Sheridan
Diamond Williams, Ben Davis
Jaelencia Williams, Southport
Macee Williams, Fountain Central
Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora)
Courtney Wise, Union City
Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central
Amanda Worland, Mooresville
Jasmine Wright, Merrillville
Selected but unable to attend: Errin Hodges, Evansville Central; Lindsy Kline, Penn; Syndey Taylor, Crown Point; Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central