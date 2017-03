The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Northern Nevada girls basketball team as selected by the RGJ sports high school staff. The All-Northern Nevada team represents the best players in the Northern 4A.

Girls Basketball

ALL-USA Northern Nevada

Malia Holt, Bishop Manogue, senior

Katie Turner, Bishop Manogue, senior

Kenna Holt, Bishop Manogue, freshman.

Anhelica Shanrock, Spanish Springs, senior

Mikayla Shults, Reno, junior

Taylor Johnson, Reed, junior