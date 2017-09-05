Glastonbury (Conn.) moves to top of Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

Glastonbury (Conn.) has risen to No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

The 2016 Connecticut state champs, Glastonbury opens the season Sept. 8 against Farmington.

Davis (Kaysville, Utah), which was the preseason No. 1 team, has had a rocky start and fallen from the rankings.

Norwin (Pa.), Spencerport (N.Y.), and Skyline (Wash.) enter the poll in the top 5. In all, 14 teams are newcomers to the Super 25.