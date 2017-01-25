Glendale, Hillcrest thrill in overtime record-setter

Jaws dropped, hearts stopped and disbelief mounted in a once-in-a-lifetime game.

Baskets kept falling and numbers kept climbing.

Glendale and Hillcrest combined to set a Springfield Public Schools record when Glendale edged Hillcrest 118-115 in overtime Tuesday night at Falcon Court. The combined 233 points blows away the previous record of 206. Both teams beat the Springfield Public Schools record of 114 points in a single game previously set by the Hillcrest Hornets in 1971.

The teams were tied 99-99 at the end of regulation, but Glendale prevailed on the back of a 41-of-46 free throw shooting performance. The Falcons were 14-of-16 at the line in the four-minute overtime period.

“We hung on by a thread and it was scary,” Glendale coach Brian McTague said with a chuckle. “It’s not fun. I hope it doesn’t happen anymore. We’ve got to figure out a way to get more stops.”

Glendale (14-5) got 34 points from junior guard Jordan Walton, who fouled out with 1:27 to play in the fourth quarter. Walton watched anxiously from the bench as his teammates prevailed in overtime.

The junior playmaker believes the thrilling win shows how the Falcons have matured during the season.

“I cannot explain how proud I am of our team. We’ve grown so much. You put us in that situation at the beginning of the season, we’re losing that game I feel like,” Walton said.

McTague had difficulty explaining what he and his team took part in Tuesday night.

“It’s hard to describe. I wish we would have got more stops and I’m sure (Hillcrest players) wish they would have got more stops as well. Both teams shot incredibly well from the field and from the line,” McTague said. “It was definitely a playoff, district, sectional type of intensity with both teams going at each other.”

Sophomore Tyem Freeman scored 37 points for Hillcrest (11-4).

“Tyem is special. That dude—I’ve known him since he was, like, eight. Just seeing the player he has grown up to be is just absolutely insane,” Walton said.

Hillcrest also got 25 points from junior forward Tim Washington and 25 points from senior guard Cole Pryor.

Glendale leading scorer Monty Johal had a slow start, but still managed to score 29 points. With 1,572 points in his career, the junior is just 13 points shy of passing Spud Harbour as Glendale’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer.

Johal wasn’t worried about his stats, he was more relieved to have survived overtime with Hillcrest.

“It’s by far the craziest and hardest game I’ve played,” Johal said. “(Hillcrest) kept fighting back. Tyem is a really good player, it was hard to stop him. They made a lot of the right plays and they fought hard.”

Had he picked any other night to do it, Glendale junior Jaxon Davis would have likely received tremendous praise for making six 3-pointers and scoring 21 points, but he was one of several players to hand in a high-scoring performance.

“(Davis) is kind of the guy that determines if games are close or not. When he’s making shots, normally, that gives us separation,” McTague said.

Glendale entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, while Hillcrest had won nine consecutive games going into Tuesday night.

The Falcons play their next game Tuesday, Jan. 31 at West Plains.

Hillcrest has three consecutive games scheduled Jan. 26-28 at the 82nd Bolivar Liberator Tournament. The Hornets have the No. 2 seed in the eight team field, just behind the No. 1-seeded hosts. Hillcrest is scheduled to play Branson at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round.

Glendale 118, Hillcrest 115

Hillcrest 22-25-22-30-16—115

Glendale 26-22-21-30-19—118

Individual scoring

Hillcrest—Tyem Freeman 37, Cole Pryor 25, Tim Washington 25, Shahn Clark 9, Malik Starks 6, Josh Powell 5, Brenden Weaver 5, Sam Terry 3

Glendale—Jordan Walton 34, Monty Johal 29, Jaxon Davis 21, Garrett Freeman 14, Winston Quinn 9, Josh Call 6, Dylan Metivier 5.