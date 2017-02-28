Glendale Ironwood wins azcentral.com Sports Awards Fan Experience basketball contest

For the second year in a row, Glendale Ironwood won the azcentral.com Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, Fan Experience contest during the basketball season.

Ironwood’s winning entry garnered 780 votes, edging Chandler Basha’s 750 votes.

Ironwood also won the basketball season award in the inaugural year of the azcentral.com Sports Awards in 2015-16. Ironwood’s band will be invited to perform at the azcentral.com Sports Awards event on April 30 at ASU Gammage. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be the guest speaker at the event.

Ironwood was runner-up in the football season contest. Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor won during the fall season, also a two-time winner. O’Connor’s band also will perform at the awards show.

Entries were submitted through social media using the hashtag #azcfan and a simple form submission. When the submission period ended, all eligible entries were uploaded into an azcentral Facebook post where fans could “like” their favorite school to vote. All positive Facebook emojis were counted to determine the winner.

Behind Ironwood and Basha, Phoenix Moon Valley got 331 votes, Queen Creek American Leadership Academy had 231 and Phoenix Desert Vista had 24 with 2,116 total votes cast.

