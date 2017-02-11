Glendale leading man destined for Ivy League football

Touchdowns were in demand, and wide receiver Luke Montgomery was Glendale’s key supplier.

The Falcons top receiver will take his skills to the Ivy League. Montgomery committed to play football at Princeton University after he graduates from Glendale this spring.

In addition to football, Montgomery plans to study economics.

In three years of varsity football, Montgomery logged 290 receptions for 4,698 yards and 61 touchdowns. The all-state wide receiver was a running back at the time coach Mike Mauk arrived at Glendale and installed a five-wide receiver offense. Montgomery became the top target for national award-winning quarterback Alex Huston.

At Princeton, Montgomery will have to adjust to football outside of Glendale’s all-out aerial approach to offense, but he believes his time with the Falcons prepared him to handle the college game.

“They also run an uptempo offense, so I think it was a pretty good fit overall,” Montgomery said of Princeton. “I wanted to play at the highest level I could, but also go to a school that would set me up for the future.”

Ivy League schools do not offer scholarships based solely on athletics, but the teams still compete under the umbrella of NCAA Division I sports. Athletes don’t announce letter of intent signings, but do as Montgomery did and announce their commitment to their intended school’s admissions process.

“What that means is I’m committed to play football there. The Ivy League wants to focus on the academic part, because they really focus on student-athletes,” Montgomery said. “Once you commit, they’ll send you a likelihood letter, which basically means you’re going to get in.”

The Princeton Tigers went 8-2 in 2016 and won a share of the Ivy League football championship with Pennsylvania.

In addition to X’s, O’s and receiving routes, Montgomery will study the monetary policies, game theories, and guns and butter models of economics. He’s using football as a gateway to a top-notch education.

“It definitely wasn’t originally a goal,” Montgomery said of his Ivy League commitment. “I had always wanted to play big time, D-I football, but as I matured through high school I realized (football) really wasn’t important for the rest of my life.”

Montgomery took home the Bill Wainwright All-City MVP Award from the Springfield Quarterback Club, which is presented each year to the Springfield senior football player deemed to be the most valuable to his team. Montgomery had 86 receptions for 1,811 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was one of three Glendale wide receivers to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in 2016.

Montgomery passed up football offers from Columbia University, Dayton, Tulane and Missouri Southern, among others, to commit to Princeton.