Glendale meets Kickapoo in 97th Southside Showdown boys basketball game

Glendale and Kickapoo square off in boys basketball for the 97th time since 1971.

The Chiefs and the Falcons tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on the campus of Drury University in the latest episode of the “Southside Showdown,” a game that could decide the 2017 Ozark Conference champion.

Glendale (16-5) rides a 10-game winning streak into the rivalry game and comes off back-to-back wins filled with lessons against West Plains and Waynesville. Glendale downed West Plains 110-69 behind a school record 51 points from Monty Johal. Twenty-four hours later, a 58-41 win at Waynesville proved onerous.

“We had concrete boots on and couldn’t get up and run up and down the floor like we did at West Plains,” Glendale coach Brian McTague said. “We’ve got to find ways to grind out wins whenever shots aren’t going in.”

Glendale still forced 29 turnovers against the Tigers to improve to 5-0 in the Ozark Conference. McTague said the experiences of feeling the highest of highs and a burdensome struggle should help the Falcons.

“They got to see both ends of the spectrum of everything going well and then the next night everything not going well, find a way to win anyway,” McTague said.

Kickapoo leads the all-time boys basketball series between the teams 50-46. The Chiefs have won seven times in its last 10 boys basketball games against Glendale.

Kickapoo (15-4) is 5-0 in the Ozark Conference. The Chiefs’ senior duo of Xavier signee Jared Ridder and Navy signee Cameron Davis lead the team in scoring, but coach Dick Rippee is examining ways the rest of the roster can contribute to wins.

“When you have good, good players, sometimes you’ve got to find ways to keep everybody happy and make everybody feel like they’re part of it,” Rippee said.

Kickapoo ranks fifth in Class 5 in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state rankings. Two members of the starting five stepped up in recent games. Rutgers football signee Travis Vokolek had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 102-73 win over Lebanon, and senior Isaac Blakeslee hit five 3-pointers to score 18 points in an 84-47 win over Camdenton.

“(Blakeslee) is a so-called ‘role player’ for us, but for a lot of teams—he would be the focal point of another team’s offense,” Rippee said.

Kickapoo won the last meeting over the Falcons 68-55, nearly a year ago at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on Feb. 9, 2016.