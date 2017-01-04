Glendale quarterback Alex Huston named to All-American team

Glendale quarterback Alex Huston can add one more accolade to a growing list.

All-American.

Huston has been named a first teamer on the MaxPreps.com 2016 Junior All-American Team. MaxPreps is a national high school sports website that allows teams to upload schedules, rosters, statistics, game results and videos. It also tracks individual stat leaders, which is how Huston rose to prominence.

Glendale went 9-0 in the regular season and won the Ozark Conference championship. The Falcons finished the football season 11-1 with a loss in the Class 5 playoff quarterfinals.

Huston was 395-of-563 passing (70.2 percent completion rating) for 6,131 yards, 76 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He was MaxPreps.com’s national leader in passing yardage.

MaxPreps unveiled its Junior All-American team on Jan. 4.

Huston was named first team all-area by Southwest Missouri Football Coaches Association, first team all-Ozark Conference, first team ALL-USA Ozarks by the Springfield News-Leader and second team all-state by both the Missouri Football Coaches Association and by voting journalists of the Missouri Media Rankings.

The junior has passed for 11,739 and 145 touchdowns in his varsity career at Glendale with one season to go.