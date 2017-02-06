Glendale quarterback Alex Huston recognized with national award in native Ohio

Postseason honors continue to pile on for Glendale quarterback Alex Huston.

This time, Huston has been recognized in his native Ohio. The Touchdown Club of Columbus presented Huston with its Sam B. Nicola Award on Saturday, which is awarded annually to the club’s national high school football player of the year.

Huston completed 70.2 percent of his passes (395-of-563) as a junior for an astonishing 6,136 yards, 76 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as the Falcons flew to the Class 5 playoff quarterfinals.

While rooted in the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Touchdown Club of Columbus began giving national awards to college and high school football players in 1991. This year’s list of college football honorees includes Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

How good is Glendale quarterback Alex Huston? We asked some experts

The Sam B. Nicola Award is named for club founder Sam Nicola. Past recipients include Emmitt Smith, Terrelle Pryor, Jimmy Clausen, Ted Ginn, Jr., Maurice Clarett, Robert Smith and Chris Spielman.

Huston played his freshman year of high school football in Kenton, Ohio, where Glendale coach Mike Mauk spent 31 years of his career. Falcons offensive coordinator Ben Mauk set national records playing quarterback for Kenton, as did his younger brother and former University of Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk.

Huston’s family moved from Ohio to Missouri prior to the start of Huston’s sophomore season, enabling him to emerge as Glendale’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and win national awards as a junior.

Huston was named all-state, Springfield News-Leader ALL-USA Ozarks and shared the 2016 Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award with teammate Luke Montgomery, his top receiver. Huston was named a junior all-American by MaxPreps.com.

Glendale quarterback Alex Huston named to All-American team

According to Glendale’s statisticians, Huston was officially 33-of-48 passing for 706 yards and nine touchdowns in one game, an 85-44 district championship win over Ozark. He also rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns, for an official total of 722 yards of total offense.