Glendale vs. Kickapoo

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Cameron Davis (5) drives the ball past Glendale Falcons guard Jordan Walton (11) during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Cameron Davis (5) reacts to a Chiefs score during second quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo High School senior Jared Ridder (34) dunks the ball during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Cameron Davis (5) goes up for a layup past a Falcons defender during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Cameron Davis (5) shoots the ball over Glendale Falcons defender Dylan Metivier (31) during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Travis Vokolek (3) goes up for a layup during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Jared Ridder (34) shoots from three points during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs sophomore Donyae McCaskill (0) goes up for a shot during third quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Cameron Davis (5) shoots the ball over Glendale Falcons guard Josh Call (20) during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Corey Dye (23) cheers on his teammates during third quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Jared Ridder (34) shoots the ball from three-point range during first quarter action of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
Kickapoo Chiefs cheerleaders share a laugh during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the high school basketball game between the Glendale High School Falcons and the Kickapoo High School Chiefs at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on Feb. 7, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 96-77.
basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Glendale High School (Springfield MO)-2, Kickapoo High School (Springfield MO)-2, Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send