Glendale's Monty Johal approaches scoring record

Glendale junior Monty Johal is poised to unseat an All-American.

Johal will enter a game at West Plains Tuesday 13 points shy of Glendale High School’s career points record for boys basketball. Spud Harbour, who went on to attain NAIA All-American status at Evangel University, appeared in 103 games from 2003 to 2007. Harbour scored 1,585 points for an average of 15.4 points per game.

Johal, with seven games remaining this season plus a full senior year remaining in his high school career, has played in 77 games and has scored 1,572 points headed into Tuesday night’s game at West Plains. He entered a Jan. 24 game against Hillcrest with a career average of 20.6 points per game. This season he has scored 27 points per game.

Should Johal come up short at West Plains, his opportunity to set Glendale’s scoring record would come Feb. 7 against rival Kickapoo at Drury University. However, that would require the Zizzers to hold Johal at least nine points below his season low of 21 points in a single game.

The left-hander with a funky jump shot and a knack for slashing to the basket got into foul trouble in the first half, but still managed 29 points despite getting into foul trouble in the first half Tuesday in a 118-115 overtime win against Hillcrest. Johal wasn’t worried about his scoring total after the game, he was just happy that Glendale managed a wild win.

Glendale, Hillcrest thrill in overtime record-setter

“Hats off to Hillcrest. They fought and it was a tough game,” Johal said. “It was a great environment and just a great game overall.”

Glendale scores an average of 80.4 points per game, led largely by Johal and fellow juniors Jordan Walton and Jaxon Davis. The Falcons are also conceding 71.9 points per game to their opponents, which has caused some heartburn for coach Brian McTague.

McTague is trying to adjust his philosophy of defense to suit his offensively talented team.

“It’s just new for me. I’ve never played this way before. I’m used to halfcourt man-to-man defense and getting in a stance and guarding people, but for us to be like we can be, we’re trying to push it,” McTague said.

NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham holds the Springfield Public Schools and Hillcrest career scoring record in boys basketball with 2,098 points.

The Missouri record for the most points in a high school boys basketball career is 3,552, set by Fred Johnson of Wellsville-Middletown in 1986.

Johal has three NCAA Division I basketball scholarship offers from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Toledo and Jackson State. Missouri State, Missouri, Nebraska, Drake and Indiana State are among the college teams who have shown recruiting interest in Johal, but have not extended scholarship offers.