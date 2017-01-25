'Glue girl' Rachel Saunders growing fast, emotionally leading Iowa City West

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 13.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Rachel Saunders stood at the free-throw line. Directly to her right were bleachers packed to the brim with students — half standing quietly dressed in white, from West; the other half dressed in pink and screaming their heads off, from City.

Saunders dribbled once, twice, then bent her knees for her first of two free throws. The scoreboard read “60-58” in favor of West with 11.7 seconds left.

She drained the first — 61-58. City’s pink blob of students hushed for a moment before revving up again. The ref bounced the ball back to Saunders. She dribbled twice again, bent her knees again, released the shot again.

And she drained it again — 62-58. This time the pink blob nearly went silent.

Foul trouble kept Saunders from establishing a rhythm all game. But in the most critical moments, the West junior calmly iced the game to hand City its first loss of the season.

Iowa City West girls edge City High in another rivalry thriller

“I (was) trying my best to stay calm,” Saunders said of her clutch free throws after Tuesday’s 63-58 win. “I saw the time and the score and I knew that if those two went in that it’d be really hard for them to get back into it. So I was just trying to think of how I shoot in practice and go from there.

“Tonight was not my best game but I honestly don’t care right now. I’m just so excited for the team. Whoever takes it, I don’t care — we got the ‘W.'”

Saunders finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, as well as smothering defense on City’s guards when she was on the floor.

Defense has always come naturally for Saunders. Even when she was a freshman on varsity, head coach BJ Mayer remembers.

The offense? The 12.2 points per game and 42 percent shooting? That’s new this year. Scoring — particularly from mid and long range — was a huge focus this offseason for Saunders, who admitted she relied too much on drives to the hoop the past couple seasons.

“She’s just gotten better,” Mayer said. “She’s always had the motor, she’s always been a great defender. Her offensive skills have just gotten better and better and better. She’s making 3s, she’s getting people open on the drive, getting to the rim, lots of that stuff, the hustle. The defense has always been there, but her offense has really picked up.”

Added Iowa State-bound Ashley Joens, who scored 16 Tuesday: “She attacks the basket really well, which causes a lot of people to help off other girls and allows more kicks — and then we have to try and help out on those. That just creates a lot of open looks.”

Mayer calls Saunders his team’s “glue girl” — the player who can do a bit of everything depending on what the game calls for.

West needed a go-to scorer in last week’s back-and-forth thriller against Class 5A No. 6 Valley, so Saunders scored 21 and shot a team-high nine free throws. Same story a couple weeks ago against 4A No. 1 Pella, when Saunders led the team with 16 points in a 57-53 win.

Against Cedar Rapids Washington on Jan. 10, West had a more balanced scoring attack and didn’t need Saunders to take over, so she contributed six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

But she’s always the emotional leader. On at least three occasions Tuesday night, Saunders pounded her chest and screamed so loud the gum in her mouth almost flew out.

“She’s an emotional player that, when things are going well, she’s going really well,” Mayer said. “Sometimes she gets down on herself, but she’s got a motor that doesn’t stop. And any time that you can have that, you keep doing that. Sometimes you kind of shake your head, like ‘Oh what was she doing?’ And then she does four more great things the next four possessions.”

“I enjoy getting pumped up — every little thing,” Saunders added. “I feel so passionate about this team and this game that every little thing, I feel the need to celebrate it. It’s infectious and it gets everybody else going, and when everybody gets going, good things happen.”

As much as she’s improved this year, Saunders could be exponentially better next year, too. She’s growing rapidly in this sport — she only started playing it in fifth or sixth grade, she said.

That means she’d logged about three years of hoops before making varsity at a perennial powerhouse program her freshman year.

Normally success in basketball despite a late start comes largely thanks to an anomalous physical trait. The kid’s extremely tall and just needs to get some coordination, or the kid’s the fastest at the school and he/she decides to pick up a basketball one day.

Saunders, on the other hand, looks like a normal junior in high school. She’s 5-foot-8. Fast, but not the fastest. Strong, but not the strongest.

Fundamentals are fundamental for her. Effort and passion are second nature. She’s just a girl whose home is the hardwood — specifically the hardwood in Creighton after next year.

Saunders, who’s played with the AAU club Iowa Barnstormers the past two years, committed to the Bluejays last October. She also held offers from Northern Illinois, Lafayette, North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota State.

“I’m really excited,” Saunders said. “They were a really great program for me, personally. They worked with me really well in the recruiting process and they’re the nicest coaches I’ve ever met. So I’m excited about the future, but I’m ready to have a great night tonight.”

What was she planning after the big win over City?

“I’m going to sleep. I’m tired.”

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.