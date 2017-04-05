Golf: Daylo wins HDL meet; Skach wins Sierra League

KC Daylo from Reed shot a 74 to take medalist honors at the High Desert League golf tournament on Tuesday at Somersett Golf & Country Club.

Reno won the team title with a 407 total. Reed was second at 421. Spanish Springs finished third at 465 and McQueen was next at 468, followed by North Valleys (556).

In the Sierra League, Cole Skach from Manogue was the medalist with a 70 at Eagle Valley West on Tuesday.

Presley Mackelburg from Galena shot a 71 and Connor Motherway from Galena shot a 73.

Galena won the team title at 373, followed by Manogue at 378 and Carson at 438.

Sierra League meet

at Eagle Valley West

378 BISHOP MANOGUE: 75 Ollie Osborne. 70 Cole Skach. 76 Ian Patterson. 79 Conner Capurro. 84 Ben Hummel. 78 Noah Williams.

373 GALENA: 71 Presley Mackelburg. 73 Connor Motherway. 79 Sean Sear. 73 Scott Rescigno. 77 Jay Babu. 82 Bryan Madison.

507 WOOSTER: 90 Ben Stewart. 109 Jordan Gardner. 110 Harley Tyree. 92 Cameron McAlpine. 106 Parker Walton. 128 Justin Gardner.

438 CARSON: 78 Lakoda Smokey. 84 Bebop Martinez. 94 Ethan Lepire. 86 Taylor Saarem. 105 Zander Smokey. 96 Ty Evans.

637 DOUGLAS: 107 Tobin Mayotte. 136 Donovan Hunton. 133 Tobin Schultz. 132 Grant Kuhlmann. 129 Tyler Kellar.

455 DAMONTE RANCH: 82 Myer Agnoe. 89 Kevin Sanguinetti. 83 Presley Lorentzen. 100 Jack Hansen. 105 Latin Gerry. 101 Brycen Kreie.

Top 10 – Cole Skach. Presley Mackelburg. Connor Motherway. Scott Rescigno. Ian Patterson. Jay Babu. Lakoda Smokey. Noah Williams. Sean Sear. Ollie Osborne. Conner Capurro

TEAM SUMMARY

373 Galena. 378 Manogue. 438 Carson. 455 Damonte. 507 Wooster. 637 Douglas.

High Desert Meet

At Somersett, Tuesday

Team Summary: 407 Reno. 421 Reed. 465 Spanish Springs. 468 McQueen. 556 North Valleys. NA Hug.

TOP 10: 1 74 Daylo, KC. 2 78 Forderhase, Ryan. 3 78 Colfer, Lucas. 4 81 Cox, Logan. 5 81 Forman, Brandon. 6 82 Fleiner, Josh. 7 83 Hall, Jerimiah. 8 84 Harris, Jimmy. 9 85 Baker, Cade. 10 86 Zumtobel, Tommy.

Reno 78: Forderhase, Ryan. 78 Colfer, Lucas. 82 Fleiner, Josh. 83 Hall, Jerimiah. 86 Zumtobel, Tommy. 97 Fey, Tyler. 407 Total

McQueen 89: Moller, Nick. 87 Bell, Jake. 93 Clayton, Zach. 99 Swain, Josh. 100 Buxton, Carson. 100 Hilson, Nick. 468 Total

North Valleys 101: Smith, Seth. 114 Williams, Sean. 131 Dumo, Jhego. 109 Thissen, Jonas. 101 Likes, Jacob.

Reed 74: Daylo, KC. 81 Forman, Brandon. 85 Baker, Cade. 84 Harris, Jimmy. 97 Emerson, Andrew. 102 Walsh, Scott. 421 Total

Spanish Springs 97: Frankoski, Nick. 94 Penrod, Pat. 81 Cox, Logan. 94 Martin, Chase. 99 Woods, Austin. 100 Avera, Payne. 465 Total

Hug 119: Conrad, Tyler.

Diving

In a diving meet Tuesday, Regan Caufield from Reno scored a meet-high 241.90 points to take first place.

Brooke Michael from Galena was second with 227.30 points and Taylor Michael from Galena was third with 195.50.