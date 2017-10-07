USA Today Sports

Gonzaga's fast start shocks No. 17 DeMatha

The last team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference to defeat DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) was Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) in 2015.

Friday night, the Eagles did it again, rolling to a 26-20 defeat of the No. 17-ranked Stags, who have won four consecutive WCAC titles.

Gonzaga led 19-0 by the half. Loic Sangwa got things started with a 31-yard touchdown run. On the Eagles’ next scoring drive, Caleb Williams connected with John Marshall on a screen pass that went for a 26-yard touchdown. Jason Labbe picked off DeMatha quarterback Tyler Lenhart and returned it for a touchdown and DeMatha was in disarray.

Right after intermission, Williams, oa freshman, found Marshall again for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Gonzaga looked to be in control, but that was before Eric Najarian woke up DeMatha for 20 consecutive points.

The Stags’ first score came with 8:44 left on a 48-yard pass from Najarian to Jermaine Johnson. Najarian found tight end Anthony Toro for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left to cut the lead to 26-13. Following a Gonzaga fumble, Najarian found Jarius Lyles for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:20 remaining.

When Gonzaga punted with 1:03 left, DeMatha was at its own 36-yard line and needed a touchdown. Najarian drove the Stags to the Eagles’ 36, but he was sacked with 10 seconds remaining.

Gonzaga (6-1) will play host to Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) next Saturday while DeMatha (4-2) will play host to Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) next Friday.

