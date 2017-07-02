Good news on health of ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year Taylor Dockins

Norco (Calif.) softball star Taylor Dockins and her family have received good news regarding her health, as posted by her father Rick on Facebook.

Dockins needed to have the left lobe of her liver removed, including a five-inch tumor, last summer after experiencing severe pain on a flight with her travel team. Later diagnosed with a rare liver cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, Dockins was back on a softball field two months later.

She then led to her team to a 33-1 record and was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year.

Amid her latest medical challenge, supporters have rallied around her.