Brownsburg (Ind.) community rallying around Gordon Hayward

INDIANAPOLIS – Gordon Hayward’s father called the injury to his son “a detour” on Wednesday, and is optimistic that he will play again for the Boston Celtics.

Hayward’s parents, Gordon Sr. and Jodie, were in Cleveland and saw their son collapse with a shocking leg injury. They could tell something was seriously wrong.

They visited him in the locker room Tuesday night after he was injured during the first quarter of the NBA game against the Cavaliers.

“He was in a lot of pain. But I think the emotional pain was probably more substantial,” Gordon Sr. said Wednesday via cellphone. “Just the situation. He was looking forward to the season. He was really excited to play for the Celtics and Brad (Stevens). Things had really started to click in the last couple of weeks.”

Stevens told reporters afterward that Hayward was coming off his most comfortable week with the Celtics.

“I really feel for him,” Stevens said.

Gordon Sr. offered perspective by recounting a Sunday sermon he had heard about a young boy fighting leukemia, a struggle more serious than the one his son faces.

“God will take care of this,” Gordon Sr. said. “It’s a detour on his journey. We have faith that God’s got this.”

The outpouring of prayers, love and support from the sporting world has been “tremendous,” he said. Hayward’s parents live in Brownsburg, where Hayward played basketball in high school.

