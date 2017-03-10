Gorman's Tate Martell named Maxwell Club national player of the year

Although Tate Martell is currently enrolled at Ohio State, the former Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) star quarterback added another honor to cap his high school career.

Martell is being honored Friday after being chosen as the Maxwell Football Club’s National High School Player of the Year.

The Maxwell Football Club has honored players at all levels since 1935 and the organization’s annual gala, behind held in Atlantic City, includes honorees from high school, college and pro football.

Martell, named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, led Gorman to a third consecutive Super 25 championship. He had a record of 45-0 as a starter with 113 career touchdown passes.

Martell, an early enrollee with the Buckeyes, threw for 2,362 yards with 41 touchdowns and one interception as a senior. He also ran for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Martell, an Army All-American, was chosen from among six finalists by the awards selection committee.

The finalists were: