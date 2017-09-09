Grace Community School (Texas) wins with a hook-and-ladder

A coach keeps a few standard trick plays up his or her sleeve for critical moments in their season. They don’t come better executed than the one Grace Community School used to conjure up a win against Canton.

With the ball placed at it’s own 35, Grace Community quarterback Grant Satcher sat back in the pocket and lofted a pass in to a safety blanket out of the backfield, who then flipped the ball to wide receiver Caleb Glenney, who streaked up the left sideline for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The victory pushed Grace Community to 2-0 while Canton fell to 0-2. No matter what comes in the rest of the season for both teams, it seems pretty likely they’ll look back on Glenney’s touchdown as a highlight — or lowlight — of the entire campaign.

It’ll certainly be a special moment to look back on for Glenney, who has spent his high school career as Mr. Versatility. Now he can be Mr. Glory for at least a week.