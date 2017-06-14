Grace Ping, 13, sets age group world record in 5,000 meters—again

Grace Ping said she had no idea if she broke her 13yo 5K World Record when she crossed the line. Excited 2 be in HS next yr! #PTfestival pic.twitter.com/2TiAC10OqR — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 12, 2017

A year after setting the age group world record as a 12-year-old, Grace Ping has done it again.

Ping ran 5K in 16:25.63 Sunday at the Portland Track Festival, nearly 20 seconds faster than her time last year and good for the age group world record—again. She previously set the record for 13-year-olds in March with a 16:26.83.