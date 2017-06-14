USA Today Sports

Grace Ping, 13, sets age group world record in 5,000 meters—again

Grace Ping, 13, sets age group world record in 5,000 meters—again

News

Grace Ping, 13, sets age group world record in 5,000 meters—again

A year after setting the age group world record as a 12-year-old, Grace Ping has done it again.

Ping ran 5K in 16:25.63 Sunday at the Portland Track Festival, nearly 20 seconds faster than her time last year and good for the age group world record—again. She previously set the record for 13-year-olds in March with a 16:26.83.

“I try not to look at the clock, because I feel like I have to sprint to the end without looking at anything,” Ping told FloTrack. “I thought that I PR’d.”

Ping will turn 14 in July and she will begin high school in the fall. The world record for 14-year-olds, by the way, is 16:24.28 by Emily Pidgeon.

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home