Grace Ping, 13, sets age group world record in 5,000 meters—again

A year after setting the age group world record as a 12-year-old, Grace Ping has done it again.
Ping ran 5K in 16:25.63 Sunday at the Portland Track Festival, nearly 20 seconds faster than her time last year and good for the age group world record—again. She previously set the record for 13-year-olds in March with a 16:26.83.
“I try not to look at the clock, because I feel like I have to sprint to the end without looking at anything,” Ping told FloTrack. “I thought that I PR’d.”
Ping will turn 14 in July and she will begin high school in the fall. The world record for 14-year-olds, by the way, is 16:24.28 by Emily Pidgeon.