Graduation time: How our top Class of '17 athletes fared

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 23, 2017
Last summer, USA TODAY High School Sports profiled 17 athletes who were members of the Class of ’17 entering their senior year. We also identified 12 others worth watching.
As the school year is about to end, scroll through the gallery to see how those 29 members of the Class of ’17 fared.
<p><strong>School: </strong>Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Arizona<br /> The Arizona signee led team to 33-6 record and national title in Grind Session, averaging 26 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. He was named ALL-USA First Team and played in the McDonald’s All America Game and Jordan Brand Classic.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Union Catholic (Scotch Plains, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Track and Field<br /> <strong>Events: </strong>Sprinter/Hurdles<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kentucky<br /> The 2016 Olympian has continued to amaze throughout her senior season, setting records at virtually every meet. McLaughlin has four national records and could be in line for more – 300 meter hurdles and 400 hurdles outdoors and the 300 meter and 400 meter dashes indoors. She also ran a leg on an all-star team that set the world indoor record in the distance medley relay.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Football<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Linebacker<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Alabama<br /> In his lone season at IMG, the Alabama early enrollee had 106 tackles, with eight for loss, in only nine games. He also played in the Under Armour All-America Game.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Matt Stamey, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Bishop Gorman<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Football<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Quarterback<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> The Ohio State early enrollee quarterback was named the ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year and never lost a game in three years as a starter for the Gaels. He led the team to a 15-0 record, a third consecutive Super 25 title and its eighth consecutive state title, completing 136 of 215 passes for 2,362 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushing for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Antioch, Calif.<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Football<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Running Back<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> The star running back’s recruitment was the most unique of the year, but he remained with Alabama despite a dalliance with Michigan. An Army All-American, he finished his career as No. 4 all-time rusher in California history with 7,947 career yards, including 2,775 yards as a senior. He ran for 34 touchdowns as a senior and caught two touchdown passes.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.)<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Missouri<br /> The Missouri signee led Nathan Hale to a 3A state title, a 29-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the final Super 25. He averaged 36.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game in his lone season at Hale and was named the ALL-USA Player of the Year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wing<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UConn<br /> The top recruit in the Class of 2017, Walker made ALL-USA First Team and led her team to 30-0 record and 4A state title, averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Walker signed with UConn during the early period.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Texas<br /> The Texas signee averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in his senior season (2016-17) while leading Westtown School to a 32-2 record. He also made the McDonald’s All America Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Gregory Payan, AP</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> The top-ranked point guard in the class was named ALL-USA First Team, averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 assists for 26-1 Ascenders, who reached the DICK’S Nationals. He was the first McDonald’s All American in IMG history.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Nicole Sweet, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Huntington Beach, Calif.<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Baseball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Pitcher<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UCLA<br /> The season is still ongoing for highly ranked Huntington Beach, but Danner has lived up to the top billing. He is hitting 94-95 on the radar gun and proving to be worthy of high first-round MLB draft speculation.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Matt Masin, Orange County Register</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> The Duke signee was named ALL-USA Second Team, leading his team to a 26-8 record and Class AAA state title. He averaged 22.7 points, 15.5 rebounds and 5.8 blocks.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Football<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defensive Tackle<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Florida State<br /> The nation’s No. 1 ranked defensive tackle and No. 4 recruit overall, Wilson was the top player to wait until National Signing Day. He chose Florida State, with LSU coming in a close second. He made the ALL-USA First Team Defense with 42 tackles, including 19 for loss and nine sacks.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> The Duke signee planned to attend Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) but transferred to Prolific Prep after a coaching change at Findlay. He credited the Prolific coaches with letting his game blossom. Trent was a McDonald’s All American, Jordan Brand Classic selection and played for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Basketball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky<br /> In a surprise, the five-star wing committed to Kentucky on the day of the Kentucky Derby. Knox was a McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand Classic selection. He averaged 29 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Franklin Regional<strong> (</strong>Murrysville, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Wrestling<br /> <strong>Weight Class:</strong> 120 pounds<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Iowa<br /> The Iowa signee finished his high school career with only one loss, falling in the state championship match, 6-5. He wrestled the final month of the season with a torn knee ligament but opted to keep going. He recently had surgery and is rehabbing.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Scott R. Galvin, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Colts Neck (N.J.)<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Soccer<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Penn State<br /> The Penn State signee missed the beginning of the high school season while playing in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan. She returned to score 22 goals and help Colts Neck to the Shore Conference title.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Doug Hood</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Cullman, Ala.<br /> <strong>Sport:</strong> Baseball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outfielder/Pitcher<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Mississippi State<br /> The outfielder/righthander is hitting .427 with seven home runs and 44 RBI. He did not pitch much this season, making only five appearances over 15.2 innings. Cullman lost in the 6A state championship series. The state’s reigning Mr. Baseball flips his commitment from Alabama to Mississippi State in the fall.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rob Ketcham, The Cullman Times</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> McDonough School (Owings Mills, Md.)<br /> <strong>Sports:</strong> Lacrosse<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Midfielder<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Notre Dame<br /> The Notre Dame-bound midfielder was again part of another historic season for McDonogh. The program finished its eighth consecutive unbeaten season, won its seventh consecutive state title and has now won 177 consecutive games. She was again dominant on faceoffs, a key stat as McDonogh controlled the action in most every game.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> John Strohsacker, LaxPhotos</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. Mary Catholic Central (Monroe, Mich.)<br /> <strong>Sports:</strong> Softball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Pitcher<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan<br /> The Michigan-bound senior continues the pace of a year ago in which she led her team to a state title. She recently won the Detroit Athletics Leagues Female Athlete of the Year, has had a 21-strikeout performance and has been dominant in the circle and at the plate.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Hockey Weekly Action Photos</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Orange (Hillsborough, N.C.)<br /> <strong>Sports:</strong> Softball<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Catcher/Infielder<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Mississippi State<br /> The Mississippi State-bound slugger set the North Carolina career home run record (she has 52 and counting) and continues to mash the ball. She is hitting better than .600, which amazingly is down somewhere from her last two seasons when she hit more than .700 each year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Davidson Family</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hilton (N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Sports:</strong> Wrestling<br /> <strong>Weight Class:</strong> 138<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Cornell<br /> A two-time freestyle Cadet champion, Diakomihalis’ high school career ended with an elbow injury in December that required surgery. He finished as one of eight wrestlers to win four New York state championships and did so without the benefit of competing as a senior. His streak of 210 consecutive victories is a state record.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Adrian Kraus, Democrat and Chronicle</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Knoch (Saxonburg, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Sports:</strong> Track and Field<br /> <strong>Event:</strong> Shot put<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Arizona<br /> The Arizona signee set the national indoor record for the 16-pound shot put with a throw of 68-4. That blew away the previous national record of 63-11. He recently set the state outdoor discus record with a throw of 208-7 at the PAIA championships.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Pittsburgh Post Gazette</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)<br /> <strong>Sports:</strong> Volleyball<br /> <strong>Event:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky<br /> The Kentucky-bound setter was outstanding this season for the Jaguars, leading them to a 42-2 record and a Kansas Class 6A state runner-up finish. Lilley tallied 814 assists, 158 digs, 80 blocks and 159 kills with a .489 kill percentage.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Todd Uhlenhake</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Soccer<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Midfielder<br /> <strong>College: </strong>College of Charleston<br /> The College of Charleston-bound midfielder who was born in Peru and has continued to show the skills of an older player. River Bluff reached the state AAAAA finals before losing to eventual champion and Super 25 No. 1 Wando in the semifinals.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>GoFlashWin.com</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Eden Prairie, Minn.<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Ice Hockey<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Center<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> After making the unexpected decision to return for his senior year with his high school team, Mittelstady repeated as ALL-USA Player of the Year. The center scored 23 goals and dished out 49 assists in 30 games for Eden Prairie. He played before and after the high school season with Green Bay in the USHL and is expected to be a high NHL draft pick in June.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Rick Olson</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Lake Braddock (Burke, Va.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Track and Field<br /> <strong>Events: </strong>Distance<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Oregon<br /> She was part of a national record in the distance medley relay during the indoor season, but shut things down shortly thereafter to rest. She returned to action in early May and finished first in the VHSL conference 7 meet in the 3,200 and second as part of the 4x800 relay.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Christian Academy (Knoxville, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Golf<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Alabama<br /> The Alabama commit had success on the junior golf circuit, playing on the victorious Junior Ryder Cup team and repeating as a Rolex Junior All-American first teamer. A two-time state champion in high school, he was unable to defend his state title because his team did not advance to the state meet after it finished third in the regional tournament without him. The high school regional tournament was on the same day as the Junior Ryder Cup.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Adam Lau, Knoxville News Sentinel</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Bullis School (Bethesda, Md.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Lacrosse<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Attack<br /> <strong>College: </strong>North Carolina<br /> The North Carolina signee became the Bullis School’s career points leader in late March when he eclipsed the former record of 246 and continued on from there for a Bullis team that reached the conference championship game.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Glynis Kazanijian</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>South Salem (Salem, Ore.)<br /> <strong>Sport: </strong>Basketball<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Tennessee<br /> The Tennessee-bound guard <a href="http://usatodayhss.com/2017/all-usa-girls-basketball-player-of-the-year-evina-westbrook-south-salem-ore">averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks</a>, leading her team to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament. She played in the McDonald’s All America Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Statesman Journal</p>
