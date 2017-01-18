Grand Ledge boys rally to win over Sexton

GRAND LEDGE – Al McCready was struggling a little in the season’s early stages with scoring and on defense.

He’s figured some things out lately for the Grand Ledge boys basketball team.

McCready delivered on both ends of the court Tuesday while helping the Comets rally to a 59-52 victory over Sexton in a CAAC Blue contest at Grand Ledge High School.

“I’m starting to find my groove, make a couple shots and play good on (defense),” McCready said. “It just means a lot to me. It feels good.”

McCready had all eight of his points in the final quarter to help boost the Comets (5-4, 4-2 CAAC Blue), who have won five of six since starting the season 0-3.

“Al McCready – the sky is the limit with him,” Grand Ledge coach Scott Lewis said. “Not only this game, but (against) Eastern I think he was one of the main reasons (why we won). Luke Smith hit a bunch of shots against Eastern, but (Alex) is long and active and gets deflections and puts pressure on the defense. Two games back-to-back he has been one of the huge keys for us.”

Junior Luke Smith had 18 points and Jayke Houghton added 14 points for Grand Ledge, which trailed by nine late in the third quarter before finishing strong to get past the Big Reds (2-7, 0-6).

Nick Goebel hit the go-ahead basket with 2:28 remaining. Nick Crocker added four late points for Grand Ledge, which held Sexton scoreless the final two minutes.

“This is a great group of guys and super fun to coach,” Lewis said. “They are learning how to win and getting better every game.”

Zervontae Smith had 16 points and Kahari Foy-Walton added 15 points for Sexton, which let a second-half lead slip away in a second straight contest.

“It’s real frustrating,” Foy-Walton said. “We’ve had the lead two games in a row and we blew it. We’re just not finishing out games and we’ve got to start finishing.

“I think it’s like that because we’re not practicing hard. You practice how you play. If you do that in practice it’s going to show up like that in the game.”

