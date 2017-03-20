Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian, Whitney Young (Chicago) crack Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Unbeaten Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.) and Illinois 4A state champion Whitney Young (Chicago) are the newest teams in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) remains the nation’s No. 1 team.

Grand Rapids Christian is 25-0 and No. 22 in the rankings after two playoff wins last week. Thad Shymanski’s three-pointer was the deciding basket in his team’s 59-56 defeat of West Ottawa (Holland) in a Class A regional final. In the other game, James Beck had 16 points in a 64-26 defeat of Muskegon in a regional semifinal.

New No. 25 Whitney Young (27-5) knocked off then-No. 20 Simeon (Chicago) as Lucas Williamson had 19 points in a 60-50 overtime win in the 4A state championship. Williamson also had 17 points in a 51-47 defeat of Fremd (Palatine) in a 4A semifinal.

There was also some movement in the top 10 as Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) moved up two spots to No. 7 after it had playoff defeats of two ranked teams. The Knights (30-2) were led by David Singleton, who had 15 points in a 60-53 win vs. then-No. 11 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) in the CIF Open Division Southern Region finals and 25 points in an 87-80 defeat of then-No. 12 Chino Hills in the Open Division Southern Region semifinals.