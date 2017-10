Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) QB Grant Allen has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for games Sept. 28-29.

Allen rolled up 243 yards and five touchdowns in Har-Ber’s 56-14 win against Springdale (Ark.).

Allen is the sixth of the weekly winners and will be part of voting for Super 25 Top Star of the Season in December. Players are only eligible to be named the weekly Top Star once during the season.