Florida State lands Under Armour All-American long-snapper

Under Armour All-American long-snapper Grant Glennon has committed to Florida State, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Glennon, who is 6-2 and 210 pounds, won’t have to travel far because he attended Lincoln in Tallahassee, Fla.

Excited to announce that I have committed to Florida State University. Thank you to the FSU coaching staff for the opportunity. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/PuBlgr9lQo — Grant (@GlennonGrant) January 16, 2017

He is ranked as the No. 4 long snapper by Kohl’s Kicking, which was involved in selecting the specialists for the Under Armour game.

He had offers from Florida State, South Florida and Central Florida among others but chose Florida State after he met with coach Jimbo Fisher on Saturday. He initially had a greyshirt offer but the Seminoles coaches then offered him a scholarship, he told Noles247.com.

Florida State also landed a commitment from three-star defensive end Tre Lawson.

The North Augusta (S.C.) prospect chose FSU over Louisville, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Lawson was previously committed to Tennessee but backed off his commitment on December 13th.

Lawson was expected to take an official visit to Louisville this weekend, Ole Miss next weekend, and then FSU on the final weekend before signing day. He bumped up his official visit to Tallahassee, and committed while on the visit.

He also holds offers from South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, USC, Oregon, Mississippi State, Illinois, and South Florida.

Contributing: Tallahassee Democrat