Grant Gunnell, No. 2 pro-style passer in 2019, commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed the No. 2 pro-style passer in the Class of 2019, Grant Gunnell from St. Pius X (Houston).

Gunner announced his commitment to the Aggies on Twitter. He is their first commit in the Class of 2019.

He is ranked as the No. 2 passer, No. 5 player in Texas and No. 54 regardless of position by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, Gunnell threw for 4,973 yards and 65 yards in leading St. Pius X to an 11-1 record and the state semifinals. According to MaxPreps, those totals are among the top five in the nation.

Also Monday, Gunnell tweeted that he received an invitation and committed to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.