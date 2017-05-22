Georgia school forced to forfeit state runner-up finish in girls soccer

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) will forfeit all 19 of its girls soccer victories and a state runner-up finish after using an ineligible player, the Georgia High School Association confirmed Monday.

According to GwinnettPrepSports.com, the school also was fined an undisclosed amount.

Grayson used the eligible player for 23 games, but four of those were losses.

According to the report and the GHSA findings, a player who spent the last two years at another school district did not make what the association determined was a “bona fide move” into the Grayson district. The player did not play in the state title game after the school was alerted.

Grayson athletic and activities director Brian DeBerry told GwinnettPrepSports.com that school officials would have no comment.