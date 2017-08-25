Swastika drawn on field in Georgia; school identifies student responsible

A swastika was drawn in the morning dew of the football field at Grayson High (Loganville, Ga.) earlier this week and school officials said Friday that they have identified the student responsible, according to the DeKalb Chronicle.

School officials initially became aware of the symbol when a parent sent a photo. In an email to parents, school principal Dana Pugh said the dew had evaporated by the time school officials went to the field and there were no traces of the symbol.

Another photo surfaced Friday and that image included a photo of students nearby. The school administration was then able to identify the students and determine who was responsible.

“Let me be clear,” Pugh said, according to the Chronicle. “This symbol and the bigotry, hatred and terror associated with it is not welcome at Grayson High School.”

Grayson was scheduled to host Hoover (Ala.) at the field on Friday night.