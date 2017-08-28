Grayson (Ga.) leads three new teams in Super 25 football rankings

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), the defending AAAAAAA state champion, showed that even with a new coach and a lot of new starters, the Rams are a force to contend with.

Junior running back Ronald Thompkins ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns as Grayson held off then-No. 9 Hoover (Ala.), a defending state 6A champion, 35-26 on Friday to jump into the rankings at No. 16. Two other defending state champions — No. 22 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) and No. 25 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) — showed their continued dominance to roll into the Super 25.

Bingham forced five turnovers and Braedon Wissler ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-17 defeat of then-No. 12 East (Salt Lake City) on Friday. American Heritage, coming off a 42-27 preseason defeat of then-No. 11 Booker T. Washington (Miami) two weeks ago, traveled to Virginia Beach and defeated Bishop Sullivan 14-7 Saturday as running back Miles Jones ran for the winning touchdown.

Hoover and East fell out of the Super 25 with their losses. The other team to drop out of the rankings was then-No. 20 Carol City (Miami Gardens, Fla.), which lost 6-2 to Deerfield Beach.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains No. 1.

Three Super 25 teams lost but stayed in the rankings after losing to other Super 25 teams. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) slipped from No. 3 to No. 5 after it lost 9-3 in overtime at then-No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale). DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 35-23 at then-No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). Chandler, Ariz., dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 after losing 27-14 to No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).