Green Bay Packers' Martellus Bennett will use jersey sales to fund after-school program

Moving to a new team has not stopped Martellus Bennett from his commitment to help fund activities for young people.

Bennett, who signed with the Green Bay Packers, announced on Twitter that he will donate the money from his jersey sales toward an after-school program that he is working on.

He spent last season with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and was involved in a number of programs in New England.

I'll take all the money from my @packers jersey sales and put it towards the after school programs that I'm working to put together. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 25, 2017

Bennett said he was inspired by his brother, Michael, who pledged to donate his endorsement money from the upcoming season to charity. That includes a plan to help inner-city garden projects. Michael Bennett is a defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks.