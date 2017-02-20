Green Bay West girls basketball is team on rise

The first thing Ryan Goltz did upon being hired as Green Bay West girls basketball coach in 2015 was sign his new team up for a summer league to compete in.

Goltz received some puzzled looks from his players when he brought matching jerseys and shorts for them to wear for their first game in the league.

“I think every single one of them asked why we were wearing them,” Goltz said. “I said, ‘You need to wear these because you’re a team.’”

The Wildcats have been a team on the rise ever since.

West, a No. 8 seed, is hosting No. 9 Kaukauna on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game, which will be the program’s first home playoff game since 2001.

The Wildcats are aiming to produce their first postseason victory since the turn of the century.

“It’s such a big opportunity for us, especially since we’re such a young team,” Green Bay West junior Jazzlynn Koeller said.

West has come a long way this year.

After combining to win 11 games over the past eight years, the Wildcats have won six games this season, including four wins in their last six contests.

“We’re finally learning how to win,” West senior Julia VerHaagh said.

The Wildcats are doing it by being there for each other.

For example, West ended a 33-game losing streak in conference play when sophomore Antonia King made a putback basket following a missed free throw by Koeller to account for the game-winning points in a 47-46 victory over Green Bay East on Dec. 15.

“Coach wanted us to get to know each other and play as a team more,” Koeller said.

“My freshman year we pretty much didn’t have anything besides what we did at school. We didn’t do tournaments during the summer. That’s helped.”

The Wildcats completed the season sweep of the Red Devils with a 46-42 victory on Feb. 11. They picked up wins against Menasha and Shawano as well to go 4-10 in their second season in the Bay Conference.

The switch from the Fox River Classic Conference to the Bay has opened up the opportunity to schedule more nonconference games for West, which also beat Sturgeon Bay and Menominee (Mich.) this season.

The three-halves rule between junior varsity and varsity games has also helped the Wildcats, who finished the season with 18 players.

“The new three-halves rule is huge for us,” said Goltz, a 2006 Green Bay West alum. “There are probably five kids that will play a full game of JV or one half of it and then come suit up for us on varsity.”

Koeller was one of the best players in the Bay this season. The 5-foot-3 guard ranked among the top 10 in the conference in points (16.5), rebounds (6.1), assists (2.7) and steals (3.0) per game.

“She’s honestly one of the best ball handlers I think I’ve ever seen,” Goltz said. “We were at New London, where I have family that lives out there, and my grandpa says, ‘Where does she go for camps?’ I said, ‘She doesn’t even know what summer league and camps are. That’s just from playing.’”

King, meanwhile, is averaging 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

“Last year, in our (playoff) game, she broke her pinky about 4 or 5 minutes into the game,” Goltz said. “She got it taped up and played the rest of the game. It was her dominant hand. She didn’t even whine or cry or anything like that. She’s a very, very tough kid.”

West has five seniors. VerHaagh didn’t experience a win at the high school level until her junior year and was excited to help lead the program in the right direction.

“I think it will continue to grow because (Goltz) is already working with the middle-schoolers, so we’ll finally have a good feeder program,” said VerHaagh, who has enlisted in the Navy.

West would earn the right to play top-seeded West De Pere with a win against Kaukauna.

Although capturing the program’s first regional title since 1983 may seem like a tall task this year, there is no doubt the Wildcats have come a long way in a short amount of time.

“I’ve heard from a lot of coaches and refs that have seen us play at the beginning of last (season) and the beginning of this (season) that our team has come a long way,” Goltz said.

“They’re playing for each other now and with a purpose instead of just being out there because it’s a sport and something to do.”

apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Regional quarterfinals, Tuesday

Division 1

G.B. East (2-19) at Manitowoc (4-18)

Sheboygan South (1-21) at G.B. Preble (5-17)

Division 2

Wausau East (1-21) at Shawano (9-13)

Kaukauna (2-20) at G.B. West (6-15)

Marinette (5-17) at Ashwaubenon (15-7)

Menasha (3-18) at G.B. Southwest (12-10)

Division 3

Oconto Falls (3-19) at Oconto (11-11)

Chilton (10-12) at Denmark (10-12)

Two Rivers (4-17) at Southern Door (16-5)

Sturgeon Bay (2-19) at Kiel (17-5)

New Holstein (0-22) at Kewaunee (18-4)

Division 4

Wabeno/Laona (8-14) at Bonduel (16-6)

Coleman (5-16) at Stratford (15-7)

Spencer (8-14) at Crivitz (17-5)

Menominee Indian (8-14) at Edgar (13-9)

Pacelli (6-15) at Gibraltar (15-7)

Weyauwega-Fremont (3-19) at Algoma (9-13)

Division 5

Lena (7-14) at Suring (9-12)

Florence (3-17) at Gillett (13-9)

Sevastopol (1-17) at NEW Lutheran (11-10)

Oneida Nation (5-17) at Niagara (13-9)

STAA (0-22) at Elcho (18-3)

Regional semifinals, Friday

Division 1

Waukesha South (9-13) at Bay Port (16-6)

Preble/South winner at De Pere (20-2)

Division 2

West/Kaukauna winner at West De Pere (20-1)

Notre Dame (14-8) at Pulaski (11-11)

Marinette/Ashwaubenon winner at Seymour (17-5)

Southwest/Menasha winner at Luxemburg-Casco (19-3)

Division 3

Tomahawk (0-20)/Xavier (8-13) winner at Peshtigo (19-3)

Chilton/Denmark winner at Wrightstown (19-3)

Division 5

Lena/Suring winner at Wausaukee (18-3)