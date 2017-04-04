Green Oaks names new boys basketball coach

Green Oaks principal Marvin Alexander has tabbed former Ruston High coach Chris Bush as the boys’ basketball coach at his school.

Bush, who has been serving as assistant principal at Logansport, coached the Bearcats from 2005-2013 compiling a 182-94 record. He also coached at Gibsland-Coleman and at Natchitoches Central.

“He was wanting to get back into coaching and he knocked his interview out of the park,” Alexander said. “We’re excited to have him on board.”

Bush replaces Joseph Anderson, who recently accepted the role of assistant principal at Woodlawn.

Bush has compiled a 286-163 overall record as a head coach, while serving 11 seasons as an LHSAA Class 5A head coach. He led Class C Gibsland-Coleman to the state semifinals in 2015 and was 46-26 at the school. While in Natchitoches, he directed the Chiefs to a regional finalist spot and was 58-43.

“Chris coached against me during my final season at Huntington, while he was at Natchitoches,” Alexander said. “He always put a disciplined team on the floor that played hard and carried themselves well.”

Bush is a two-time Parish Coach of the Year, a two-time District Coach of the Year and was selected the 2014 Gibsland-Coleman High School Teacher of the Year, according to his resume.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6