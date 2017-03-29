Greenwood leading man to join Drury basketball program

Julius Walker plans to stay in Springfield to play college basketball.

Greenwood Laboratory School’s all-time leading scorer announced his commitment to play for Drury University on Wednesday afternoon.

Extremely blessed to say that I've committed to Drury University to play basketball! Thanks to everyone for all sup… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Julius Walker (@doctorj30) March 29, 2017

Walker scored 27.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior. His scoring average never fell below 22.8 points per game from his sophomore year onward.

He led the Blue Jays to a 25-4 record and a run to the Class 2 playoff quarterfinals, where a 49-48 loss to state runner-up Crane ended the season.

Coincidentally, Walker played his final high school game at the O’Reilly Family Event Center at Drury.

Walker, a 6-foot-4 do-everything guy, started his career as a freshman point guard and ended it as a senior post player. He is equally capable in the paint and on the perimeter as a shooter and ball handler.

Walker attained all-state and American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ozarks status for his accomplishments.

Walker’s commitment falls shortly after an exodus of men’s basketball players at Drury. Six players from the 2016-2017 roster declared their intent to leave the program and transfer at the end of the season, in which the team went 18-10.

Walker scored 2,235 points in four years of high school basketball at Greenwood and was also a standout soccer player who helped the soccer Blue Jays reach the Class 1 playoff semifinals in the fall of 2016.

The Springfield Tip-off Club selected Walker and Kickapoo senior Jared Ridder as co-winners of its 2017 MVP Award. Walker considered NAIA basketball offers from Columbia College and Central Methodist University.

