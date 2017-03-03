Griffin's free throws lead Tigers past Raiders

The foul line had not been a friendly place for senior Lauryn Griffin, but she made it a home when her team needed it most.

Griffin’s two free throws with 12.2 seconds left handed A.I. duPont a 63-59, double-overtime victory over host Concord in Thursday’s second-round DIAA Tournament game.

Griffin missed her first four free-throw attempts of the game, but she made her second of two to tie the game at 59-all, and then the Tiger defense went to work. A.I. forced three straight turnovers, during which freshman Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo hit a layup to make it 61-59. The Tigers got the ball back with a minute left, and let the clock run all the way down, forcing the Raiders to foul Griffin.

“As a senior, I knew that I just wanted to do something special for my teammates,” she said. “Going to the line and missing was hard, but I knew I had to go to the line and make those couple to win. We knew it was going to come down the foul line and making clutch defensive plays.”

No. 11 A.I. (16-6) outlasted the hosts with just six players on the court. The sixth-seeded Raiders watched a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter evaporate, and then their two leading scorers fouled out.

“I told the kids it was going to be a battle — it was going to be bucket-for-bucket,” A.I. head coach Tracy Howell said. “I just told them to fight all the way through. We were going to make some runs, they were going to make some runs and even when things didn’t go well they kept fighting. I’m proud of them for sticking it out.”

Concord (17-4) led for the nearly the entire second half and was in the driver’s seat when an 10-4 run gave it a 51-45 lead with two minutes left, but Ward-Mayo sandwiched a short jumper and a pair of free throws around a Concord turnover to make it 51-49. After another Raider turnover, Griffin snagged a rebound off Ward-Mayo’s miss, and then tied the game after grabbing her own rebound.

“That kid is just phenomenal,” Howell said of Griffin. “She just stuck it out and there’s nothing more I could ask.”

Howell praised her players’ defensive poise late in the game.

“I told my kids ‘no fouls’. We were both in the bonus, so just keep them in front and don’t go for any silly reaches,” she said.

Ward-Mayo nearly eclipsed her career-high in points (33), which she set in the first round of the tournament. She finished with 32 points, including an 8-for-11 showing at the charity strike, while Griffin had her second straight double-double of the tournament with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers’ recent 48-46 loss to Concord on Feb.7 was on their minds, and they held the dangerous Raiders at bay through most of the first half. They took their largest lead of the game 22-16 in the second quarter, but Concord ended the half with a 7-0 run and a lead it wouldn’t relinquish until the end of the fourth quarter.

Raider junior Zhan’e Snow matched Ward-Mayo’s output before fouling out in the first overtime, finishing with a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Breanna Grant finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Jamiyah Davis scored 14 points, despite not making her first basket until the fourth quarter.

The scrappy Tigers move on to Saturday’s quarterfinal round at the Bob Carpenter Center, where they will try to keep the magic going.

“We’ve just go to back to the drawing board. We know what to expect so we’ll be ready,” Howell said.