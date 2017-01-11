Grosse Ile teens to be sentenced in guinea pig torture case

Two Grosse Ile men accused of torturing and killing a guinea pig before a high school lacrosse game last April are to be sentenced this morning in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Tanner Coolsaet, 19, and Michael Roth, 18, have both pleaded guilty to one count of killing/torturing an animal and one count of conspiracy to kill/torture an animal.

Witnesses have said the small animal purchased at a pet store was beaten and slashed on a beach in front of multiple fellow high school students.

A witness at the preliminary examination in August said Roth hit the animal with a small bat, and someone else stabbed it with a fixed-blade knife to kill it. Testimony indicated the guinea pig was purchased after students talked about killing it for good luck before the game.

The group of about 10 students had been divided about whether to kill it, so witnesses said they put it on a table to decide its own fate — walk to one side, it lives; walk to the other, it dies. After the animal was killed, it was thrown into the Detroit River.

A third, 16-year-old defendant was charged as a juvenile in a separately pending case.

