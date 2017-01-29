Growing up fast — on and off the court

Felicity Graf always wanted a younger sister. She knew there would be plenty of chances. Her parents wanted seven kids. She was the second-oldest, three years younger than her sister Taylor.

Her parents never knew the gender of the babies until they came out. Baylin. A boy. Laytin. A boy. Zaydin. A boy. Jaybin. A boy.

“I just always wanted a girl,” Graf said. “When they were boys, I was like, ‘What the heck?’ I mean I held them and stuff, but…”

Then came Sept. 20, 2015.

Graf was in the delivery room. Out came a girl. Jayklin, a name they’d had picked out for years, just waiting.

Graf bawled.

“It was like all my dreams had come true,” she said. “It was all I ever wanted. I was going to spoil her as much as I could.”

***

Graf stands in the empty gym on a spring-like January afternoon and goes through a shooting workout. She starts close to the basket, then inches her way backwards. Ten shots, then back. Then 10 more.

Her shooting stroke is pure, and she makes more than she misses. By the time her hour-long workout was done, she had put up more than 400 shots, pushing her left foot forward, pushing the ball off her left hand and flicking her wrist.

It didn’t used to be that way. Midway through the season last year, she wasn’t even allowed to shoot with the rest of her teammates. She would spend practice standing under the basket and work on flipping the ball off her wrist, the non-glamorous work that went along with completely remaking her jump shot. Or maybe making it. The 5-3 player didn’t have a jump shot before Ron Knepp took over the program.

Last year, she was a complimentary piece on a Bloomfield team that won its first sectional in a decade. There were six seniors to carry the scoring load. By the end of the season, they would carry Graf, too.

***

Graf’s parents knew something was wrong with Jayklin within a few weeks of her birth. Her temperature was dropping. She kept getting sick with infections. Sepsis. Doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Eventually, they decided to run some genetic tests.

Bloomfield had a game against Washington the day the family got the results. Jan. 19, 2016. Graf’s parents didn’t tell her the results until after the game. Didn’t matter. Graf couldn’t concentrate and didn’t score a single point.

“You knew it was a different night for her,” Knepp said. “She knew something was wrong. Not knowing was harder on her than knowing. But she didn’t tell me that before the game. And she would make no excuse.”

Bloomfield lost that night, just one of six losses the Cardinals would suffer all year. But basketball was the furthest thing from Graf’s mind that night.

After the game, her parents told her about the diagnosis: Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome.

Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome is a genetic disorder that occurs in 1 in 100,000 to 125,000 newborns. It’s characterized by short stature and moderate to severe intellectual disability. Individuals with the disorder often have distinctive facial features and broad thumbs and first toes.

Many with the syndrome, like Jayklin, have an extra kidney, which can result in kidney and bladder complications — explaining the urinary tract infections, something she still deals with today.

The effects of the disorder vary depending on the severity. Those on the more severe end of the spectrum can have their life dramatically impeded. Some don’t talk. Some don’t walk. Some can’t live alone when they grow up. As Graf Googled the disorder, she was crushed.

“‘She won’t ever talk to me, I won’t be able to teach her sports, she won’t be the perfect child I always dreamed of,’ Graf recalled thinking. “I remember how devastated I was.”

It was just as hard for her mother Misty.

“I finally have this little girl and I want her to do all this stuff Felicity did, like sports and stuff, and now you don’t know,” she said. “She may be able to, she may not. You just don’t know.”

***

Graf’s basketball experience this season has been a world apart from what it was a year ago. She’s the lone senior on the team, having to carry a bulk of the offensive load. She’s the point guard, the best scoring threat and best facilitator.

As she goes, the team goes.

In the team’s game a few weeks ago against Northview, Graf was tasked with guarding Stacy Payton. Payton had scored 51 points in a game earlier in the season. On this night, her whole team scored just 41.

While the team lost by 20, it was a typical game for Graf — she didn’t come out of the game until all the reserves were sent in with a minute to play. She played with reckless abandon with no regards for her body, and she did everything in her power to will her team to win.

But oftentimes, she doesn’t think it’s enough.

“If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it well,” Knepp said. “That leads to frustration after it’s over. She thinks she should be doing more. Sometimes I think she pushes so hard that it does impact her.”

For Graf, it all comes back to Jayklin. She knows the odds that Jayklin will ever play sports are pretty low. She knows there are thousands like Jayklin who would love to be able to put on a uniform. So the thought of taking a play off? Laughable.

“Why should I even have one day of halfway doing anything on the basketball court?” she says.

But every game, Jayklin is there. She sits in the stands with her mom and dad and brothers and sister and watches what transpires on the floor. Well, a little. In the team’s game against Northview, she made it through the first quarter before falling asleep for a few quarters. Then she woke up and watched Barney on her dad’s phone. The whole time, she wore a bow in her hair – her sister made that bow – and wore a shirt that said: “I’m not just her sister, I’m her No. 1 fan.”

Last week, on Bloomfield’s senior night, she watched her sister score a career-high 28 points.

***

Graf has had to grow up fast.

Jayklin has had to endure numerous stays at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for various infections and surgeries, some lasting only a few days and some lasting up to a week.

So that leaves Graf and her older sister to take care of their siblings. Make them breakfast. Get them to school. Get them from school to practices. Back home. Homework done. Dinner fed. To bed.

Graf has gotten really good at making eggs and spaghetti. The newest addition to her cooking repertoire is chicken.

But the hardest thing? Being away from Jayklin.

“Really I didn’t have too many opportunities to go up there to see her because of having to be here with the other siblings and taking care of them,” Graf said. “I did miss a day or two of school when I did get an opportunity to go up there. I figured she was more important.”

Graf’s mom said she has taken it all in stride.

“She hasn’t had any meltdowns like it was too much,” she said. “She’s handled it really well.”

Even when Jayklin is home, most of Graf’s time is devoted to her. Jayklin can eat some solid food, but is fed through a feeding tube at night. While her mom says doctor appointments and hospital visits have “slowed down tremendously” from her first year, that doesn’t mean the work is done.

There are sister things to do — ever seen a baby laugh taking a selfie with a dog Snapchat filter? — and colleges to apply for. Graf is considering Indiana University, Indiana State and the University of Southern Indiana. She wants to study management and marketing.

She makes bows –— it’s a business, Jayklin’s Bows — and sells them. The money she makes goes into her college fund (though she admits it’s another way to spoil her sister. She estimates that Jayklin has about 20 bows to go with various outfits.).

She has a piggy bank in her room that she’s had since sophomore year. Any change she has goes in there. Any cash over $50 — “I don’t need to be carrying that, and I don’t really do anything”— goes in there. She isn’t opening it until she graduates and has no idea how much is in there. That, too, is going into her college fund.

She’s mature beyond her years, and she credits her sister. And make no mistake, regardless of where she goes to school, she’ll be home. A lot.

“You’ll be home every weekend,” her mom says. “Either that or I’ll have to bring her to visit you every other day.”

Graf just smiles.

***

Marisa McIntosh was one of the team’s six seniors a year ago. As she watched Graf handle so much at home, she did everything she could to step up.

“As a friend, I felt like it was important — to all of us — to be there for her,” she said. “We all knew what was going on. If she missed a practice, that’s probably what was happening. We took it upon ourselves to put Fel on our backs and support her in any way we could.”

But oftentimes, Graf used basketball — and still uses basketball — as a way to get away from the chaos.

“If something was on my mind, basketball was how to make it go away,” she said. “It’s always something for me to do. It helped me out more than it got in the way.”

Knepp concurred.

“We tried to use basketball as a release,” he said. “When you cross those black lines and you’re playing, you’re free. You don’t have to worry about all the things in life.”

McIntosh is an assistant coach this season and has watched Graf transform.

“Last year when there was something Felicity wanted to say, she would tell it to one of the seniors and we would relay it to everybody else,” McIntosh said. “She didn’t have the seniority. This year, when she has something to say, she’s going to say it. I’ve seen her be more vocal and share what’s on her mind.”

She does it in a nice way, though. She doesn’t yell. Doesn’t scream. But she teaches.

“I’ve seen her get down on herself more than she gets down on others,” McIntosh said. “That’s another good quality about Felicity. She’s never going to get angry at another teammate for a loss.”

Hayley England is the lone junior on the team this season. She and Graf are close, and England raves about the senior’s selflessness.

“She always puts others before herself,” she said. “She’s really outgoing and she cares a lot about other people.”

Graf knows she’s the best on her team by a wide margin. But she also remembers what it was like to not have experience.

“It takes experience to get knowledge, and I know they don’t have that,” Graf said of her teammates. “The only way they can get it is to be on the floor and they have to make mistakes to learn, you know? I understand that it’s going to take them time to adjust.”

So she takes her 400 shots on a day when there’s no team practice, rarely breaking into a smile or cracking any jokes with McIntosh, who is rebounding for her.

Does she ever laugh?

“I mean, if something funny happened maybe she would,” McIntosh said.

“I’ve got to focus,” Graf says with a small smile, one that suggests she’s kind of kidding, but not really at all.

***

Knepp writes letters. He feels like he can express himself better that way than he can out loud.

So he writes letters to Graf. She pulls one out that he gave to her shortly after Jayklin was diagnosed. The words are written in blue ink on six square pieces of paper, with the words “Footprints” scrawled across the top and a message of encouragement typed along the bottom.

“The Lord replied, ‘My precious, precious child, I love you and would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.”

But it’s the words in Knepp’s handwriting that mean even more.

“Fel, I want you to know my wife and I are praying for you and your family … I hope you know I would do anything within my power to help you. If you need anything day or night, just give me a call … I hope that if life becomes too hard for you to deal with alone, that you give me or someone a call … I will listen if you just need to talk.”

It’s been a while since Graf opened that envelope and read those words. But the impact is seared into her memory.

“Some things you just can’t say out loud,” Graf said. “To have a letter to go back and look at to remind myself that he believes in me is awesome.”

Graf’s faith has become so much stronger since her sister was born. The first person she prays for when she wakes up is her sister. The last person on her mind before she falls asleep? Jayklin.

The prayers vary depending on what Jayklin is going through. Right now, Jayklin is trying to walk. She has a therapist that comes every week to work with her. She’s making progress. But it’s slow.

So right now, Graf prays about walking.

“‘Please help her walk. Get her to stop being stubborn and walk,’ Graf said. “That’s it right now. It changes.”

She looks down at her sister in her arms. Her sister looks at her and smiles.

“Whatever needs to be done to help her grow and thrive is what we go for, right?”

***

Graf walks through the door after practice and picks up her sister right away. Jayklin smiles, then giggles, then belly-laughs. They sit on the floor and play peek-a-boo then patty cake. Jayklin stands up, thinks about walking, then sits down. Crawling is easier. She crawls over to another toy across the room.

Her brothers pull out a green pop-up tent with an alligator face on the front. Jayklin watches her brothers crawl inside, then crawls after them. She crawls in — “Be gentle”, says her mother, then tells a story about how her brothers drag her across the floor by her feet every day. And how Jayklin loves it.

Jayklin crawls out of the tent, but not quite before it falls over. On top of her. But she doesn’t seem fazed.

Really not much unlike her older sister, who watches from a few feet away.

“Anything that life throws at her, she’s going to take what’s given to her and make the best situation out of it. The grit and determination in that kid is unbelievable,” Knepp said of his senior point guard. “Her little sister is a fighter like that too. Felicity is a fighter. She’s going to find a way. She’s fearless. She’s going to make it work one way or another. That’s all she knows how to do.”

Graf watches as her sister lays under the tent, but can only watch for so long. She’d probably be fine, but there’s a chance to be the big sister.

So, as she’s done so many times before, Graf scoops Jayklin up in her arms. And doesn’t let go.

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Matthew VanTyron on Twitter at @MVanTryon.