Gullickson sparks Zephyrs in softball win

FOX CROSSING – Kate Gullickson struck out 14 batters and also went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in to lead the St. Mary Catholic softball team to a nonconference win over Green Bay West.

Alicia Thone added two hits and Brittney Stumpf had two RBI in the Zephyrs’ first game on their new softball field.

Alaina Greetan went 3-for-3 for Green Bay West and drove in all three runs.

Green Bay West … …100 001 2 — 4 6 3 St. Mary Catholic … …204 201 x — 9 9 3

WP: Kate Gullickson. LP: Alaina Greetan. Leading hitters: Alaina Greetan GBW 3×3, 2B, 3 RBI; Alicia Thone SMC 2×3; Kate Gullickson SMC 3×4, 2 RBI; Brittney Stumpf SMC 2 RBI.

Freedom 10, West De Pere 3

At De Pere, Abby Cardew, Isabelle Pickens and Cali Brockman each drove in two runs as the Irish picked up the win over the Phantoms.

Cardew and Pickens both had three hits for Freedom.

Freedom … …030 220 3 — 10 14 1 West De Pere … …100 100 1 — 3 4 2

WP: Payton Dorn. LP: G. Eggart. Leading hitters: Abby Cardew F 3×5, 2 RBI; Isabelle Pickens F 3×4, 2 RBI; Cali Brockman F 2×4, 2 RBI; Lori Meyer F 2×3; Payton Dorn F 2×4.

BASEBALL

NONCONFERENCE

Hortonville 5, Bay Port 3

At Suamico, Tyler Ziegler pitched four-plus innings in relief of Bryce Cross to pick up the win in the Polar Bears’ victory over the Pirates.

Ziegler pitched into the seventh inning with Eli Kramer then coming in to earn the save.

Hortonville … …000 230 0 — 5 8 1 Bay Port … …010 000 2 — 3 3 2

WP: Tyler Ziegler. LP: Rieder. Leading hitters: Bryce Cross H 2×4.

Weyauwega-Fremont 10, Wild Rose 7

At Wild Rose, the Indians’ Logan Bosquez and Brandon Scheer combined for four hits and five walks in the win over the Wild Cats.

Weyauwega-Fremont … …007 200 1 — 10 6 0 Wild Rose … …024 100 0 — 7 7 4

WP: Kolden Baehman. LP: Travis Jansen. Leading hitters: Logan Bosquez WF 2×2; Brandon Scheer WF 2×3, 3B; Jaylon Zacharias WR 2×3, Kole Donoho WR 2×3.

Oshkosh North 6, Freedom 1

At Oshkosh, Brett Ellestad, Josh Leib and Kyle Waller combined on a three-hitter to lead the Spartans to the win over the Irish.

In addition to five hits, the Spartans drew five walks and stole 10 bases.

Freedom … …000 000 1 — 1 3 3 Oshkosh North … …030 030 x — 6 5 2

WP: Brett Ellestad. LP: Charlie Jadin. Leading hitters: Carson Fenner ON 2×2, 2 RBI; Dylan Krumrei 2 RBI.

Luxemburg-Casco 12, Chilton 0

At Chilton, Anthony Otrodovec went 3-for-4 with three RBI to pace the Spartans’ victory over the Tigers.

Oconto Falls 4, Seymour 2

At Seymour, the Panthers pounded out 11 hits against two Thunder pitchers and scored the winning run in the sixth inning.

Sam Blank and Hunter Clark combined for five of Seymour’s eight hits.

Oconto Falls … …001 012 0 — 4 11 1 Seymour … …001 000 1 — 2 8 2

WP: Mason Sefcik. LP: Blake. Leading hitters: Michael VerVelde OF 3×4, Jacob Peterson OF 2 RBI; Proctor OF 2×4, Mason Sefcik OF 2×4; Sam Blank 3×4, 2 2B; Hunter Clark S 2×3, 2B; Zach Potter S 2B.

Shawano 1, New London 0

At Shawano, Jacob Lacy drove in the game’s only run in the fifth inning with a single to lift the Hawks to the win over the Bulldogs.

Dylan Sumnicht pitched a complete game for Shawano, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

New London’s Will Wault allowed just two hits over six innings while striking out 12.

New London … …000 000 0 — 0 Shawano … …000 010 x — 1

WP: Dylan Sumnicht. LP: Will Wault.