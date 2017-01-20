Gun accident led Springfield basketball player to new focus beyond the court

Montverde Academy’s Lucas Turnage received a warmer welcome than most players at last week’s Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. If you didn’t know him from his childhood, you probably wouldn’t have known that the nationally ranked Florida team had a kid from Springfield on the roster.

Turnage played sparing minutes off the bench for Montverde Academy (15-2, currently ranked second in the country according to USA Today) over the course of three games, but the seven minutes of playing time were enough for the 6-foot-8 senior to realize a dream that started in the stands of JQH Arena.

“Being able to come back with a team of this caliber and play in front of this crowd is just—the feeling it gives me is unreal. It’s really hard to put into words,” Turnage said. “I loved it.”

Turnage’s love for basketball grew from watching the Tournament of Champions as a child. It inspired him to leave Springfield for a boarding school in Florida in an effort to grow as a would-be college recruit. While college basketball is still on his radar, an accidental shooting last summer has him thinking about life beyond basketball.



From the stands to the sidelines





Turnage was born in Jerusalem, where his parents both studied religion and attained graduate degrees. He is the oldest of Marc and Amy Turnage’s three children.

The Turnage family left Israel when Lucas was two and a half years old and moved to Brussels, Belgium. From there, the family moved to Ohio, and then eventually settled in Springfield. Marc Turnage pursued a career in teaching other religious scholars. In Springfield, Lucas Turnage attended Disney Elementary, Cherokee Middle School and one year at Kickapoo.

Turnage attended the 2013 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions as a middle school student and a spectator.

The Montverde Eagles lost the 2013 championship game by two points, but Turnage was enamored with the team and with coach Kevin Boyle.

“The first year they were here they lost to Paul VI (Fairfax, Virginia) and I saw it, and I was like, ‘That’s the program I want to be at. That’s the level of basketball I want to play at.’ I had never seen anything like it,” Turnage said. “I headhunted Coach Boyle after that game.”

Turnage said Boyle was at first lukewarm to talking to a middle schooler who seemingly materialized from a crowd of fans, but Turnage was persistent. He sent Boyle emails and began looking into Montverde Academy, an independent school outside of Orlando, Florida, with about 1,100 students from more than 70 different countries.

Montverde returned to the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in 2014 and won the tournament. Turnage again tried to connect with the Eagles coach, and succeeded.

“(Boyle) was in a lot better mood,” Turnage joked.

Turnage won Boyle over, enrolled at Montverde and joined the basketball team. As a high school sophomore, he became one of about 350 students who live on the Florida campus as boarding school students. He grew into a 6-foot-8 forward, a capable shooter and rebounder, and worked to earn some playing time on a team of star-studded college basketball recruits.

The teenager’s warm and friendly outlook on life changed forever on June 21, 2016. On a summer visit home to Springfield prior to his senior year, Turnage had an accident with a rifle.



Shot near the heart





In the summer between his junior and senior years of high school, Turnage returned to his family’s house in Springfield when the accidental shooting occurred. He picked up a rifle, not knowing the gun was loaded with its safety features disabled.

A round entered Turnage’s upper arm and exited through his shoulder. The bullet traveled eight inches from his heart. Turnage recalls the pain of the wound, wondering if he would live, and a thought that popped into his mind seconds after he heard the bang of the gun.

“I saw (the round) go through and I saw a bullet in the ceiling, and I was like, ‘Crap, my mom is going to kill me.’ That was my first thought,” Turnage said with a chuckle.

T of C Slam Dunk Contest



One shot led to lofty goals





In the days following the accident, Turnage, 18, thought a great deal about his life.

“It scared me, but it also put things into perspective, and honestly it made me work harder in everything. My grades this year are like they’ve never been before,” Turnage said. “Things can end at any moment and you don’t know when, so why not make the most of the moment you have right now?”

Turnage faced some aspects of making a psychological recovery from his firearm accident. Psychological therapy coincided with Turnage’s physical therapy in the wake of the accident.

While his parents are both religious scholars, Lucas Turnage’s recovery process has inspired his post-graduation plan of study and career goals.

“I want to be a psychologist because I have had some friends and family members who have had a lot of struggles with PTSD. It’s a high aspiration, but I want to be the first psychologist to try and counteract that, because I’ve seen what it can do to people,” Turnage said. “I myself also struggled with (PTSD), but I want to be the first person to nail down something to really try and combat that.”

According to PTSD United, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources to persons impacted by post traumatic stress disorder, an estimated 44.7 million people struggle with PTSD. Turnage is one of an estimated 24.4 million Americans who have sought treatment for PTSD.

Turnage would one day like to return to his birthplace, Israel. He wants to make the most of each day as long as he lives. Turnage doesn’t like to be reminded of the accidental shooting, but will broach the subject. He discussed his mental recovery process as part of a program at Montverde in which seniors deliver speeches to the student body.

“You don’t want to miss opportunities in life, and a lot of people learn that lesson too late. I’m just happy I got to learn it this early,” Turnage said.

Turnage is also working to regain a full range of motion in his left arm, which he can raise slightly above his shoulder. The injury has limited Turnage’s playing ability and minutes on the basketball court, but he hopes a college team will offer him the opportunity to continue playing the game.

Physical rehabilitation moved quickly, and Turnage hopes to regain full motion of his left arm by the time he is ready to enroll in college.

“There was pain for about two weeks, but then it was just like working out the scar tissue and muscles,” Turnage said.

The injury didn’t stop Turnage from competing in the Great Southern Bank Dunk Contest at the Tournament of Champions. He spun 360 degrees in the air and threw down a one-handed jam — with his right hand.