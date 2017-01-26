GVC wrestling powerhouses Sprague-North Salem in dual meet

Credit Sprague High School wrestling coach Nolan Harris and North Salem coach Andy Pickett for capturing the essence of Wednesday’s dual meet between Greater Valley Conference powers.

The lopsided final score – No. 2 Sprague 60, No. 9 North Salem 11 – did not detract from an entertaining evening of wrestling at Sprague that featured several wrestlers who could challenge for Class 6A state championships next month in Portland.

“I think it’s great for the sport and great for Salem,” said Harris, in his second season as head coach. “I think we’re gonna see more of this in Salem – top 10 teams with middle school wrestling coming back.”

More in sports:

Throughout 500 wins, Cascade coach Mark Stevens has touched many lives

Ridiculous training schedule brings Hannah Bodkin to new level

Sprague and North Salem finished one-two in last year’s district meet, and they’ll battle it out for GVC supremacy once again Feb. 17-19 at West Salem.

Pickett noted that “anytime we can see good wrestling, I think that’s good for the community.”

“Right now (Sprague’s) the premier powerhouse, maybe not just in our league, but in the state,” Pickett said. “They’re what other teams like us strive to be like because that’s a championship program.”

Sprague is strong throughout its lineup and the Olympians were without one of their best wrestlers – freshman Santos Cantu III. Ranked No. 3 at 195 and winner of the Reser’s Wrestling Tournament of Champions, Cantu III sat out for precautionary reasons to rest his knee and assumed a videographer role Wednesday.

It’s no surprise to see Sprague on top. Kary Hadden, now a Sprague assistant coach, led the program to 13 district team championships in his 25 years at the helm, and coached Harris when he was a four-time state tournament participant for the Olympians.

Harris is running the show these days and has Sprague in position to challenge for its first state team title.

“Karry Hadden has done a phenomenal job building the program the last two decades and I think our kids have bought into it,” said Harris, a three-time all-American at Southern Oregon. “Our kids know the expectation is to get out there and make it fun to watch and put points on the board.”

That goal was certainly reached in Wednesday’s dual meet, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 11. A snow day pushed the matchup back two weeks.

Both teams stayed active in the interim, with Sprague placing second at the prestigious Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond, won by defending state champion Roseburg.

Pickett, a former high school wrestler at McKay when the GVC was known as the Valley League, has North on the rise with a state championship contender in sophomore Ian Carlos, who is ranked No. 1 in the 145-pound division after placing second in the state at 126 last season.

In a matchup that could be revisited in both the district and state finals, Carlos defeated Sprague junior Michael Murphy, who is ranked No. 3 at 145 after placing third in the state last season at 132, 7-4.

Santos lost a close match to Murphy last summer at a national tournament in Pocatello, Idaho, but prevailed in their rematch. He’s unbeaten this season and “feeling a lot stronger.”

Sprague sophomore Daniel McClung, ranked No. 2 at 132, said not to read too much into the dual meet victory. He defeated sixth-ranked North senior Shannon Glover, 10-4.

“I don’t think this tells us where we are,” said McLung, third in the state last year at 113. “It tells us how hard we’ve been working and how hard we need to keep working to win districts.”

North senior Brandon Quezada, No. 8 at 113, was coming off the flu, but still had enough left in the tank to defeat Sprague sophomore Josh Johnson, 14-6.

Quezada remains hopeful that North could come back to win districts, but “Sprague’s at the top of their game and they’ve got a lot of numbers,” he said.

For Sprague senior Dane McKinney (No. 8 at 182) the meet was special because it was another opportunity for the seniors to compete in front of the home fans.

“It’s super fun. We love this kind of stuff,” McKinney said.

Call the Sprague-North dual meet a win-win for the participants, fans, and the Salem wrestling community.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6726 or Twitter.com/ghorowitz