Gymnastics: Brighton's Casper, Farmington's Bills win all-around titles

Courtney Casper may have come up short in Brighton’s quest to win a state title in team gymnastics on Friday, but Casper won the Division 1 all around state championship Saturday at Plymouth Canton High School.

Casper scored 37.975 in the four disciplines, followed by Rockford’s Nicole Coughlin (37.900) and Port Huron’s Brianne Smith (37.200).

Lifting Casper to the all-around state title were her championship performances in the three of the four events. She tied for first in the vault, scoring a 9.700 with Brighton teammate Hannah Bracken. Casper also won the Division 1 uneven parallel bars (9.650) and the floor exercise (9.775).

Coughlin won the balance beam state title with a 9.500.

The gymnastics are separated into Division 1 (if they’ve reached Level 8 or higher in club gymnastics competition) and Division 2.

In Division 2, Farmington’s Elisa Bills won the all-around title, scoring 37.550. Howell’s Alyssa Walker finished second (36.725), followed by Livonia Blue’s Jessica Weak (36.675).

Bills had a similar performance to Casper, winning the state vault competition (9.575), balance beam (9.400) and floor exercise (9.525).

Weak won the Division 2 uneven parallel bars (9.325).

Rockford won its third straight state team title Friday.