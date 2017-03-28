Gymnastics Dream Team, all-area team

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Afton LaFrance (Grand Ledge sr.): 2nd bars, 4th floor and 7th all-around at Division 2 state meet; 1st floor, 1st all-around, 2nd beam and 3rd vault at regional meet; 1st vault, 1st bars, 2nd all-around and 5th beam at CAAC meet

Eliana Laws (Mason jr.): Finished in the top 20 in beam, vault and all-around at the Division 1 state meet; 2nd bars, 4th vault, 4th all-around and 5th beam at regional meet; 7th beam, 8th vault and 9th all-around at CAAC meet

Dani Wolanin (Fowlerville/Byron so.): Finished in the top 20 in floor, vault, all-around and bars at the Division 2 state meet; 2nd bars, 2nd beam and 5th all-around at regional meet; 1st all-around, 2nd bars, 2nd beam, 4th vault and 6th floor at CAAC meet

GYMNASTICS DREAM TEAM

Heidi Scott (Haslett/Williamston/Bath fr.): Finished in the top 20 in all-around and bars at the Division 1 state meet; 5th bars, 5th all-around, 6th vault, 6th beam and 7th floor at regional meet; 3rd bars, 6th all-around and 7th floor at CAAC meet

Janelle Hall (Grand Ledge sr.): Division 2 state qualifier in all-around, vault, bars, beam and floor; 2nd vault, 5th floor and 6th all-around at regional meet; 2nd floor, 3rd all-around, 3rd beam and 5th vault at CAAC meet

Devin Carapellucci (East Lansing so.): Division 1 state qualifier in all-around, vault, bars, beam and floor; 1st beam, 6th floor, 6th all-around, 8th vault and 8th bars at regional meet; 6th beam, 9th floor and 10th all-around at CAAC meet

Isabelle Litz (Fowlerville/Byron fr.): Finished in the top 20 in all-around and floor at the Division 2 state meet; 2nd beam, 6th all-around and 8th vault at regional meet; 6th vault, 9th beam and 10th bars at CAAC meet

Coach of the Year: Duane Haring (Grand Ledge)—Led the Comets to an 11th-place finish at the state meet and a first-place finish at the CAAC meet

ALL-AREA

Allison Piper (Holt so.): Division 1 state meet qualifier in vault and bars; 6th bars and 7th vault at regional; 4th bars, 5th floor, 8th all-around and 10th vault at CAAC meet

Arianna Guerrero (Grand Ledge so.): Finished 18th in bars at the Division 2 state meet; 6th bars and 8th beam at regional meet; 2nd vault, 3rd floor, 4th all-around, 6th bars at CAAC meet

Olivia Fossum (East Lansing jr.): Finished 10th in floor at Division 1 state meet; 3rd beam and 3rd floor at regional; 4th floor and 8th beam at CAAC meet

Chloe Knop (Holt sr.): Division 1 state meet qualifier in floor; 8th floor at regional; Finished in the top 20 in five events at CAAC meet

Lidia Clarizio (Haslett/Williamston/Bath jr.): 1st beam, 5th all-around and 7th bars at CAAC meet

All-area coach: Katie Paquette (Fowlerville/Byron)—Led Fowlerville/Byron to a second-place finish at the CAAC meet

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

Bekah Leonard (Fowlerville/Byron fr.): 1st floor and 3rd vault at CAAC meet

Maggie Mullins (Grand Ledge so.): 5th bars, 7th all-around and 10th vault at CAAC meet

Kenzie Brigham (Fowlerville/Byron so.): Finished in the top 10 in three events at the CAAC meet

Madeline Glaza (Haslett/Williamston/Bath so.): Finished in the top 15 in four events at the CAAC meet

Gabby Joliff (Fowlerville/Byron so.): Finished in the top 15 in three events at the CAAC meet

