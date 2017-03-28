Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Gymnastics

Gymnastics Dream Team, all-area team

Meet the 2017 LSJ gymnastics Dream Team.

Meet the 2017 LSJ gymnastics Dream Team.

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR FINALISTS 

Afton LaFrance (Grand Ledge sr.): 2nd bars, 4th floor and 7th all-around at Division 2 state meet; 1st floor, 1st all-around, 2nd beam and 3rd vault at regional meet; 1st vault, 1st bars, 2nd all-around and 5th beam at CAAC meet

Eliana Laws (Mason jr.): Finished in the top 20 in beam, vault and all-around at the Division 1 state meet; 2nd bars, 4th vault, 4th all-around and 5th beam at regional meet; 7th beam, 8th vault and 9th all-around at CAAC meet

Dani Wolanin (Fowlerville/Byron so.): Finished in the top 20 in floor, vault, all-around and bars at the Division 2 state meet; 2nd bars, 2nd beam and 5th all-around at regional meet; 1st all-around, 2nd bars, 2nd beam, 4th vault and 6th floor at CAAC meet

GYMNASTICS DREAM TEAM

Heidi Scott (Haslett/Williamston/Bath fr.): Finished in the top 20 in all-around and bars at the Division 1 state meet; 5th bars, 5th all-around, 6th vault, 6th beam and 7th floor at regional meet; 3rd bars, 6th all-around and 7th floor at CAAC meet

Janelle Hall (Grand Ledge sr.): Division 2 state qualifier in all-around, vault, bars, beam and floor; 2nd vault, 5th floor and 6th all-around at regional meet; 2nd floor, 3rd all-around, 3rd beam and 5th vault at CAAC meet

Devin Carapellucci (East Lansing so.): Division 1 state qualifier in all-around, vault, bars, beam and floor; 1st beam, 6th floor, 6th all-around, 8th vault and 8th bars at regional meet; 6th beam, 9th floor and 10th all-around at CAAC meet

Isabelle Litz (Fowlerville/Byron fr.): Finished in the top 20 in all-around and floor at the Division 2 state meet; 2nd beam, 6th all-around and 8th vault at regional meet; 6th vault, 9th beam and 10th bars at CAAC meet

Coach of the Year: Duane Haring (Grand Ledge)—Led the Comets to an 11th-place finish at the state meet and a first-place finish at the CAAC meet

ALL-AREA

Allison Piper (Holt so.): Division 1 state meet qualifier in vault and bars; 6th bars and 7th vault at regional; 4th bars, 5th floor, 8th all-around and 10th vault at CAAC meet

Arianna Guerrero (Grand Ledge so.): Finished 18th in bars at the Division 2 state meet; 6th bars and 8th beam at regional meet; 2nd vault, 3rd floor, 4th all-around, 6th bars at CAAC meet

Olivia Fossum (East Lansing jr.): Finished 10th in floor at Division 1 state meet; 3rd beam and 3rd floor at regional; 4th floor and 8th beam at CAAC meet

Chloe Knop (Holt sr.): Division 1 state meet qualifier in floor; 8th floor at regional; Finished in the top 20 in five events at CAAC meet

Lidia Clarizio (Haslett/Williamston/Bath jr.): 1st beam, 5th all-around and 7th bars at CAAC meet

All-area coach: Katie Paquette (Fowlerville/Byron)—Led Fowlerville/Byron to a second-place finish at the CAAC meet

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

Bekah Leonard (Fowlerville/Byron fr.): 1st floor and 3rd vault at CAAC meet

Maggie Mullins (Grand Ledge so.): 5th bars, 7th all-around and 10th vault at CAAC meet

Kenzie Brigham (Fowlerville/Byron so.): Finished in the top 10 in three events at the CAAC meet

Madeline Glaza (Haslett/Williamston/Bath so.): Finished in the top 15 in four events at the CAAC meet

Gabby Joliff (Fowlerville/Byron so.): Finished in the top 15 in three events at the CAAC meet

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.

Isabelle Litz

Isabelle Litz

Devin Carapellucci

Devin Carapellucci

Janelle Hall

Janelle Hall

Heidi Scott

Heidi Scott

Heidi Scott

Heidi Scott

Dani Wolanin

Dani Wolanin

Eliana Laws

Eliana Laws

Afton LaFrance

Afton LaFrance

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News