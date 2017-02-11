Gymnastics: OG, RHS turn in strong performances on team day

Team day at the state gymnastics meet presents a rather unique set of challenges for the competitors with the energy and noise from the crowd serving to further magnify what’s at stake with each routine.

“Team day is honestly a little bit chaotic,” O’Gorman junior Lizzie Miller. “It’s really loud in there with a lot of people cheering for their team and getting really excited, so it’s hard to keep your calm and kind of focus on yourself.”

Held Friday at Aberdeen Central High School, team day at this year’s state meet was no different than previous installments, with the sizeable crowd fully engaged throughout the entire event.

“It was crazy in there,” Roosevelt sophomore Jordyn Thoene said. “There was a lot of fans.”

“Those top teams, they bring like 20 or 30 fans – and they’re not quiet,” RHS coach Lori Warne added. “A couple of our rotations, we were out there on the floor with them and it got pretty loud, almost louder than a basketball game.”

Despite the raised stakes and increased pressure, both Warne and O’Gorman coach Skye Bork came away pleased with their team’s respective performances. The Knights came in fifth with a team score of 138.075, while the Rough Riders finished ninth with a score of 132.725.

O’GORMAN SCORES SEASON-HIGH ON BARS



For the Knights, their .05-point improvement in total score from last week’s state qualifier was keyed by a season-best performance on bars.

“Our performance on bars was actually the highest it’s been all year by well over a point,” Bork said. “Our execution was phenomenal. I think that we took less than a point in execution off our score, which is just out of this world.”

Junior Lizzie Miller led the way in that event, losing just .05 in execution on her routine.

“I think that my performance on bars today was one of the best I’ve done all season,” she said. “My warmup was really good, so I came into it confident and I think that it came out really awesome for me.”

Bork also came away impressed with her team’s performance on floor, where they scored 35.950, up over a point from their efforts last week.

“They seemed to be very on point today,” she said.

INJURY FORCES RIDERS TO SHUFFLE LINEUP



Ranked ninth out of nine teams, Roosevelt’s focus Friday was on improving upon their performance at last week’s state qualifier.

“We had nowhere to go but up,” Warne said. “We just focused on doing as well as we could as a team, and let the scores fall in place. That’s where we ended up, but we had a great day.

The Riders hit an early road bump when sophomore Bailey Sides sprained her ankle while warming up for floor exercise, her first event of the day.

With Sides out for the weekend, the Riders turned to eighth grader Khia Wentzel to fill in on floor and vault.

“She was really nervous,” Thoene said of Wentzel. “I told her to take a breath and focus on doing what she can do.”

“I’m very happy with the young lady I had to call on quickly when Bailey went down,” Warne said. “She came out and did the floor routine better than she’s ever done. That was huge for us.”

LOOKING AHEAD TO INDIVIDUAL DAY



Both Bork and Warne enter the individual competition with high aspirations for their teams.

For Bork, all of her competitors from team day will be in contention for individual honors on Saturday. She believes all of her girls should be in contention to place in the top 15, and a few could qualify for a spot on the podium (top eight), most notably Miller and Callie DeWitt.

“I would say Lizzie on bars, definitely. Her bar routine is absolutely out of this world,” Bork said. “And Callie on vault – she has one of the highest start values in the state and I think she’s going to be pushing them.

“I’m most looking forward to bars and floor again, because those were my best on Friday,” Miller explained.

Like Miller, Thoene, who represents the Riders’ top medalist contender, is most looking forward to bars – it’s just for a different reason.

“I had a little bit of trouble with one of the skills Friday, but now that I know what I’m doing and I know not to be nervous, it’ll be better,” she said.

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

1, Watertown, 146.650; 2, Mitchell, 145.675; 3, Rapid City Stevens, 141.775; 4, Yankton, 141.525; 5, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 138.075; 6, Brookings, 137.325; 7, Aberdeen, 135.450; 8, Pierre, 134.075; 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 132.725.

VAULT

Team: 1, Watertown, 36.650; 2, Aberdeen, 35.275; 3, Mitchell, 35.050; 4, Yankton, 34.975; 5, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 34.775; 6, Rapid City Stevens, 34.375; 7, Pierre, 34.125; 8, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 33.675; 9, Brookings, 33.075.

BARS

Team: 1, Watertown, 36.450; 2, Rapid City Stevens, 36.200; 3, Mitchell, 35.950; 4, Yankton, 35.025; 5, Brookings, 34.575; 6, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 34.225; 7, Aberdeen, 33.800; 8, Pierre, 33.275; 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 32.800.

BEAM

Team: 1, Mitchell, 36.875; 2, Watertown, 35.325; 3, Yankton, 35.050; 4, Rapid City Stevens, 34.175; 5, Brookings, 33.325; 6, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 33.125; 7, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 31.425; 8, Aberdeen, 30.450; 9, Pierre, 30.025.

FLOOR

Team: 1, Watertown, 38.225; 2, Mitchell, 37.800; 3, Rapid City Stevens, 37.025; 4, Pierre, 36.650; 5, Yankton, 36.475; 6, Brookings, 36.350; 7, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 35.950; 8, Aberdeen, 35.925; 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 34.825.