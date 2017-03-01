Haldane girls rout Pawling in Section 1 'C' semifinal

WHITE PLAINS – Most high school sports teams have warm-up attire with some kind of inspirational or motivational phrase emblazoned on them. The purple shirts worn by the Haldane girls basketball team have just one word in bold white font: “UNFINISHED.”

The last time Haldane stepped foot on the Westchester County Center floor, players watched as Pine Plains celebrated a win and the end of the Blue Devils’ season in the Class C state regional semifinals.

Haldane’s return to “Westchester’s Most Famous Arena” in the Section 1 Class C semifinals Tuesday yielded much different results.

The top-seeded Blue Devils dominated fourth-seeded Pawling, 64-37, to secure a date with Hamilton in the title match Saturday at noon. Haldane, winners of the last three gold balls, is not shy about acknowledging its long-term goals, but is not putting the cart before the horse.

“I’m not going to overlook this Hamilton game on Saturday. They’re going to come out physical, ready for us, hungry for us,” Blue Devils head coach Tyrone Searight said after the game. “But our main objective is to be at that (state) level.”

Haldane, like Hamilton, had a bye into the semifinal round. The Blue Devils had not played an official game since Feb. 8. Haldane picked up a handful of scrimmages during the break to stay sharp.

“We had scrimmages, and we always go hard at practice, so it wasn’t that different,” Haldane junior forward Allison Chiera said after the game. “The scrimmages can be a little slower, but in practice, all the running that we do just really factored in today.”

Player of the game: Allison Chiera, Haldane. The reigning Section 1 Class C tournament MVP was an overpowering force in the paint, scoring a game-high 22 points in the win.

Injury report: Haldane senior Missy Lisikatos went down with a left knee injury less than three minutes into the game and did not return. Lisikatos wears a thick protective brace on the same knee. Searight said the guard hyperextended her knee against Hen Hud on Feb. 7, and believes Lisikatos may have suffered the same injury again Tuesday.

Stat line: Haldane’s ability to protect the basketball paid huge dividends. The Blue Devils forced 12 turnovers in the first half, while turning over just three times themselves. That difference helped Haldane build a 14-point lead at the half.

Quotable: “You’ve seen us play Briarcliff. If we can play like that, then I think we can say that we’re actually gonna ride up to Albany this year,” Searight said.

Mike Zacchio writes for the Journal News in Westchester County. Reach him via email at mzacchio@lohud.com and follow him on Twitter: @Zacchio_Lohud.