Haley Jones, No. 6 in Class of 2019, is all about drive

Haley Jones has all the characteristics of an elite basketball player – size at 6-1, quickness, versatility to play all five positions and high energy.

Having parents who were both basketball coaches, meaning a chance to spend hours in the gym, didn’t hurt. And neither does her size 12 feet.

Jones is currently ranked No. 6 in the espnW HoopGurlz Terrific 25 for the Class of 2019.

Despite all that, Jones comes back to one theme when the conversation turns to her basketball development.

On rankings: “Player rankings are a nice acknowledgement but I don’t let them affect my drive one way or the other. I am focusing on the process of getting better each day and to be my very best.”

On her individual goal for the Cal Stars this summer in the Girls Nike EYBL: “Win my individual matchup every time I step on the floor.”

On how being a top player makes her more of a target for other players to try to make a name off: “A target? No. I am driven by my desire to get better. And the better the competition the greater the opportunity to get better.”

Those opportunities have come by playing for Mitty, one of the top girls basketball programs in the nation. Mitty finished the season at 28-3 and ranked No. 9 in the final Super 25 after losing to Clovis West in the CIF Open Division title game.

During the summer, she plays for the Cal Stars, the 2015 EYBL champion.

The Stars went 4-0 during the recent EYBL stop in Hampton, Va.

“Playing on the Cal Stars EYBL team is a tremendous opportunity to play on a great team with very talented teammates,” she said. “It’s both fun and challenging because of the great competition we get every time we step on the floor.”

Next up before EYBL resumes in early July are tryouts for the USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team from May 26-29 in Colorado Springs.

“There is no greater honor than to suit up for your country,” she said.

Amid all this, of course, is recruiting. Jones has heard from virtually every top program in the nation already and those conversations will continue.

Only a sophomore, she is still growing and still has plenty of time to continue to develop.

“My college recruitment is going really well,” she said. “I am grateful for the many opportunities to play at the next level. I am focusing on getting to know certain coaching staffs and do my research on their respective basketball programs.”