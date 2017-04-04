Hall-of-fame coach questions integrity of Springfield Catholic after school drops him

After coaching a high school basketball team to its best record since 1984, it appears coach Tony Armstrong is out at Springfield Catholic.

Springfield Catholic officials did not immediately respond to emails and telephone messages regarding Armstrong’s employment status at the school, but Armstrong himself confirmed his removal from the head coaching position, and Springfield Catholic is soliciting applicants for a head boys basketball coach.

Armstrong said he found out about the school’s decision to seek a new coach through a phone call from athletic director Sam Wutke. Armstrong then received an email March 30 from Wutke. The email stated the school had decided to “go in a different direction.” Armstrong said he has not yet received a clear explanation on his removal, but he believes his ouster was advocated by a small group of parents who raised complaints about the coach at the end of the 2016-2017 basketball season.

Armstrong declined to describe the nature of those complaints other than to say the decision to remove him as coach was unfair to the team.

“What I’ve done with the success of our program and where we’re at, our numbers, the support that I’ve gotten from other people — I just don’t think it’s fair to the other (players),” Armstrong said.

Springfield Catholic hired Armstrong to coach boys basketball in 2012. Catholic had last played for a boys basketball district championship in 2000, and last won one in 1997.

The young Fightin’ Irish squad of the 2016-2017 had no seniors on the roster but still managed a 20-7 campaign that ended with a loss to Fair Grove in the Class 3 District 11 championship game. Armstrong, a veteran coach with 525 career victories, said he enjoyed watching his bunch mature into a district title contender in a span of a few short weeks.

“Our program turned around in January from every level,” Armstrong said. “In January, the light bulb just went off on them. They became selfless, they guarded, they took responsibility.”

Armstrong said he “didn’t have a clue” that anyone was upset with his job performance. He said he doesn’t believe the school terminated his coaching agreement because of the basketball team’s performance. He doesn’t intend to make any sort of appeal to the Springfield Catholic School Board.

“I’m not fighting anything, I’m more concerned from a faith viewpoint and what the school and our Catholic faith stands for,” Armstrong said.

It’s for that reason, Armstrong said, that he and his wife would like an audience with the bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

“We are more disappointed, not from a basketball standpoint, but from the point of the Catholic education and the honesty, integrity and fairness that’s involved in that education,” Armstrong said. “I have tried to get ahold of the bishop and discuss that with him.”

Armstrong’s career began in 1980, when he graduated from Missouri State and accepted the boys basketball coaching job at Marionville as a fresh-out-of-college 22-year-old. Three years later, the Comets won a state championship, and Armstrong’s journey in coaching began a run that has spanned eight different stops.

Along the way, Armstrong’s teams won 10 conference championships, eight district championships and five final four trips. In addition to the 1982 boys state championship at Marionville, Armstrong coached Stockton to three girls state championships in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

For a man who built a reputation on his ability to rebuild basketball programs, removal was tough to take. Armstrong said he was involved in Springfield Catholic’s sub-varsity programs, down to the junior high level, trying to encourage athletes to play basketball and stick with it.

“What discourages me was our numbers. Three years ago, I think we had maybe 15 or 16 (players) out,” Armstrong said. “Next year it looks like we’re going to have maybe 33 or 35 out at the high school, and the next year it looks like we’re going to have maybe 50.”

Armstrong was a 2004 nominee for National High School Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

