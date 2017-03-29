Hall-of-Famer visits Cabool to recognize student-athlete with national award

Cabool quarterback Logan Miller got a visit from an NFL Hall-of-Famer.

Representatives from the U.S. Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame visited Cabool High School to recognize Miller as a finalist for the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence. Eight-time Pro Bowl selection Aeneas Williams, a defensive back who played 14 NFL seasons as a defensive back with the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams, presented Miller with his finalist’s award during a formal ceremony in front of the student body.

“Your value is in your difference. I wish someone had told me what I told you earlier—accept who you are and become the best you that you can be,” Williams said. “It is my honor, truly, to stand here and represent and recognize Logan today.”

Williams told the students in attendance how he began his college career following his brother’s footsteps in academics. Williams pursued a degree in accounting, though he was not interested in the subject. The New Orleans native decided to pursue football as a walk-on at Southern University his junior year and went on to be selected in the third round of the 1991 NFL draft by Arizona.

The Award for Excellence program recognizes the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States, finalists are selected based on athletic, academic and civic achievements. Miller, an honorable mention all-SCA defensive back, is among 25 national finalists who demonstrated excellence in all they do and an understanding of the importance of adaptability and versatility when working as a team.

“This award is an inspiration for me to push myself with the thought that if a small-town kid can be a finalist for this award, they can do anything they set their mind to,” Miller said.

Each U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence finalist will be honored in Canton, Ohio during the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls this summer. The celebration will start when the Award for Excellence finalists and their guests attend the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 3.

All 25 finalists will attend the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony to see such greats as Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Miller will find out if he wins the Award for Excellence the same day.