Hamilton prepared for hungry Gilbert in state soccer semifinals

Gilbert wants something Chandler Hamilton has – a state championship trophy that the Huskies snatched out the Tigers’ clutches in the final nine minutes of last year’s 6A Conference boys state soccer final.

Gilbert appeared on its way to its first outright state soccer title, before Hamilton erased a 1-0 deficit last season with two goals down the stretch for a 2-1 victory. Gilbert shared the state title in 2004 with Tucson Salpointe.

Hamilton (18-3-1) expects to get the best from Gilbert (14-2-1) Tuesday at 7 p.m., at Gilbert Campo Verde in the second of a 6A boys semifinal double-header. Phoenix Brophy Prep (17-4-1), which beat both Hamilton and Gilbert this season, plays unbeaten Tolleson (19-0) in the 5 p.m. semifinal.

“We don’t put pressure on them,” Hamilton coach Nicholas Markette said. “If we lose to Gilbert, they still have to go to school on Wednesday. If we beat Gilbert, they still have to go to school Wednesday. They’re still going to go to college. There is nothing to risk. Just go out and play the way they’re supposed to play.”

Markette wants his team playing loose and having fun.

It already got its near-elimination game out of the way, needing overtime to escape Yuma Cibola 2-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinal and not having to make the 3 1/2-hour bus ride back home feel like 30 hours.

Josh Drack, last year’s Big Schools Soccer Player of the Year, once again is having a POY-like season for Hamilton with 33 goals and 19 assists.

He has gotten help from all over the field with players stepping up big on offense, defense, in the goal. Sophomore Jose Vidana has emerged as one of the top players. Nick Mootz, who scored the winning goal in last year’s championship game, has been rock solid at center-back, Markette said. And versatile Beto Vidana gets a chance to play against Gilbert after missing out on last year’s championship game, serving a one-game suspension for a semifinal red card.

“I told the boys this morning, ‘This is our seventh final four in the last eight years. Nobody has done that. Let the joy take over,’ ” Markette said.

Gilbert, coming off a 1-0 win over Mesa, is led by the Baca brothers — Danny and Robby — who were the heart and soul of last year’s team.

“I think Gilbert is a strong team that definitely plays a different style of soccer that relies on restarts a lot,” Drack said. “But I believe if we manage to clear out all of the long throws and direct play, we can beat them with our good style of soccer by breaking them down one-on-one or combining to get in behind them.”

The championship game is a rare early start at noon on Saturday for the biggest game at Campo Verde.

