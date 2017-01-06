Hamilton's Steve Belles stays in family with new defensive coordinator

After giving up 33.4 points per game last season and allowing 63 to Gilbert Perry in a 6A Conference quarterfinal game, Chandler Hamilton coach Steve Belles knew something had to change with his defense.

His solution: Hire his nephew, Brian Belles, from Glendale Cactus to be new his defensive coordinator. Brian Belles was the defensive coordinator under Cactus coach Larry Fetkenhier for 17 seasons.

“I really didn’t know what to expect when I asked my nephew,” Steve Belles said. “I figured I would throw it at him to see if he was interested in coming over. He was. I think he looks at it as a challenge. … I had to have somebody that was going to run something similar to what we’re used to running at Hamilton and someone I know I could trust.”

Steve Belles said Pat Quinn, Hamilton’s defensive coordinator last season, did an “admirable” job but added it was Quinn’s first year calling a defense and “we just weren’t on the same page with a few things.”

Steve Belles said his nephew will “put his own stamp (on the defense) and we’ll get back to playing hard-nosed football.”